International Reggae Day is an annual global event that is celebrated around the world on July 1. This day is dedicated to celebrating the influence and impact of reggae music and Jamaican culture around the world. As per historical records, the day was first celebrated in 1994, founded by Andrea Davis in Kingston, Jamaica. Since then, the annual event has been celebrated every year with various events and programs. International Reggae Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1.

Jamaica, the birthplace of this music genre, celebrates International Reggae Day with activities highlighting the cultural contribution and influence of this rhythm in the country and in a great part of the world. In this article, let’s know more about International Reggae Day 2025 date, history and the significance of this annual event. International Reggae Day: From Bob Marley to Burning Spear, 5 Popular Reggae Artists.

International Reggae Day 2025 Date

International Reggae Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1.

International Reggae Day History

International Reggae Day was established on July 1, 1994 in honour of the day Bob Marley, one of the most important artists and communicators of this music, was born. Since then, this annual event is commemorated in several cities throughout the world. On this day, Radio and TV stations will broadcast songs of this genre, as well as programmes and interviews on its development inside and outside the country since the 1960s, the decade when this music genre first came into being.

International Reggae Day Significance

International Reggae Day serves as an excellent opportunity to recognise reggae music as a powerful cultural force. The day also aims to promote Jamaican music, culture, and values internationally. On this day, various events like concerts, documentaries and discussions are held focusing on reggae’s impact on music, fashion, art, and social movements around the world.

