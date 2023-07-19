Islamic New Year, as the name suggests, is the annual commemoration of the beginning of a new year, according to the Islamic Calendar. The first month of the Islamic New Year is Muharaam, and Muharram 1 or the first day of Muharram, is marked as Islamic New Year or Hijri New Year By Muslims across the world. Islamic New Year 2023 in India will be celebrated on July 20. This annual celebration is sure to be commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people. Sharing Happy Islamic New Year 2023 wishes and messages, Islamic New Year 2023 greetings, Hijri New Year images and wallpapers, Islamic New Year WhatsApp stickers and Happy Hijri New Year 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Islamic New Year 2023 Quotes and Hijri New Year 1445 Messages: HD Images, Wallpapers and Facebook Status To Share and Celebrate the Day.

Hijri New Year is the day that marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri Year and is the day on which the year count is incremented. The epoch (the reference date) of the Islamic era was set as the year of the emigration of Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijrah, which equates to 622 CE in the Gregorian calendar. The dates of all important festivals are dependent on the observance of the Islamic New Year. And like most Islamic observances, the date of the Islamic New Year is also dependent on the sighting of the moon.

As we prepare to celebrate Hijri New Year 2023, here are some Happy Islamic New Year 2023 wishes and messages, Islamic New Year 2023 greetings, Hijri New Year images and wallpapers, Islamic New Year WhatsApp stickers and Happy Hijri New Year 2023 Facebook status pictures that you can share online. Islamic New Year 2023 Date in India: Know Hijri New Year Significance and More About the Day That Marks the Beginning of Muharram.

Islamic New Year Wishes and Greetings

Islamic New Year 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Opening of the Islamic New Year Bring You More Possibilities for Growth and Improvement in Life. Happy Islamic New Year

Islamic New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Islamic New Year Be a Prosperous Journey Where You Shine in Success Both in This World and the Hereafter. Happy Islamic New Year

Islamic New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Islamic New Year to All! Sincerely Praying That We Never Fall Into Evil’s Grasp and Give In to Our Temptations for Sinning

Islamic New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray Allah Blesses You With His Gracious Mercy on the Islamic New Year and Forgives All Your Mistakes. Happy Islamic New Year to You.

Islamic New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Islamic New Year! As the Hijri Year 1445 Begins, I Pray That Each Day Will Be Full of Allah’s Blessings and Mercy

Date, Significance Of The First Month Of The Islamic New Year

Islamic New Year celebrations are often marked by people dressing up in festive clothing and coming together as a community. Many people also organize feasts with scrumptious delicacies, offer prayers and celebrate the beginning of a new year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).