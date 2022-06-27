Roll on, July! The seventh month in the Gregorian calendar and the fourth of seven months to have a length of thirty-one days, July, is filled with various events and auspicious occasions. The embarkation of July includes some religious observances that people of the distinct diaspora annually observe. The first day of the month, July 1, marks events like Canada's Birthday, Doctors' Day in India, and CA Day. The Odisha region of India celebrates its pious festival of Puri Ratha Yatra on July 1, which commemorates Lord Jagannatha's annual visit to Gundicha Mata temple. Hindus follow the traditional Lunar calendar to determine important days and festival dates. As per the Hindu Calendar, Sawan falls in the fourth month and is solely dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, Shravan month starts on July 14 and ends on August 12.

Shravana Maas also comprises an array of holy occasions that are significant in different aspects. Right from Hariyali Teej on July 31 to Raksha Bandhan on August 11, the period is considered highly pious in the Hindu religion. On the other hand, the period of July marks the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims. Hajj 2022 will begin on the evening of July 7 and end on July 12. The ending of the Islamic observance will be celebrated by the Eid al-Adha festival, which will be observed from the evening of July 9. Along with these events, get to know about international dates and everything else the month has stored for you!

July 2022 Major Festivals And Events

Date Day Festivals July 1 Friday Puri Ratha Yatra, CA Day, Canada Day, Doctors' Day in India July 4 Monday US Independence Day July 5 Tuesday Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday July 6 Wednesday MHIP Day July 7 Thursday Kharchi Puja July 9 Saturday Eid al-Adha July 13 Wednesday Guru Purnima, Martyr’s Day, Bhanu Jayanti, Vyasa Puja July 14 Thursday Sawan Begins, Beh Deinkhlam July 16 Saturday Harela July 17 Sunday U Tirot Sing Day July 26 Tuesday Sawan Shivaratri, Ker Puja July 31 Sunday Hariyali Teej, Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh

July 2022 Bank Holidays

Date Day Bank Holiday States July 1 Friday Ratha Yatra Odisha July 7 Thursday Kharchi Puja Tripura July 9 Saturday 2nd Saturday All States July 9 Saturday Eid al-Adha All States July 11 Monday Eid al-Adha All States July 23 Saturday 4th Saturday All States

Keeping track of the bank holidays in advance will help you plan your bank visits and make them more productive. Also, all holy festivals and occasions allow us to escape the daily hustle and bustle and enjoy the merry moments with our loved ones. Holidays are marked every month to reflect on our traditional history and pass on the messages of our culture to the future generation.

