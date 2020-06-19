Today, June 19th marks the celebration of African-Americans, the Juneteenth. It is the emancipation day, on which slavery ended in the US in the year 1865. Ever since the day has been celebrated as a grand affair in the country. It has a special significance this time around since there's an ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in the US and parts of the world. On this day, people exchange celebratory greetings, images, messages and quotes remembering their history and joyful at the end of slavery. Social media is abuzz with #Juneteenth2020 messages, GIF images and photos. We too have got you a collection of a few Juneteenth greetings which you can send across to your friends and family. Juneteenth 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, SMSes And Messages to Send on Emancipation Day.

This day is also called as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day or Juneteenth Liberation Day. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863 however it took about two years for slavery to be completely eliminated. In this proclamation was a call for absolute equality of personal rights, rights of property between former masters and slaves. We have got you a collection of Happy Juneteenth images, messages, quotes and greetings from social media which you can pass to everybody else.

Happy Juneteenth 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quotes of Remembrance

“I am an invisible man. I am a man of substance, of flesh and bone, fiber and liquids-and I might even be said to possess a mind. I am invisible, understand, simply because people refuse to see me.” -Ralph Ellison#Juneteenth #Juneteenth2020 pic.twitter.com/A6HMAsAZiX — Courtenay Elementary🐾 (@CourtenayTigers) June 19, 2020

Happy Juneteenth GIFs

Brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties of African heritage living in the US: Never forget where we came from, never forget our ancestors' sacrifice and perseverance, never forget how much we must continue the struggle for equity, justice, and freedom. #JUNETEENTH2020 pic.twitter.com/oBhM3iDmY5 — Gil Griffin🆘️🌊 (@GilWritesHere) June 19, 2020

Happy Juneteenth Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Wishing Everyone a Great Day

A time for reflection and lots of celebrations! 🎉 👊🏾❤️Hope everyone has a great day. #JUNETEENTH2020 pic.twitter.com/qhrM2eYm4e — 👑AD👑 (@MsDazzlingDiva) June 19, 2020

Celebrate Emancipation

Happy Juneteenth

You can share the above messages, images and quotes to express your feelings of happiness with your friends and family. This day is usually marked with parades, reunions and parties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).