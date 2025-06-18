Juneteenth is one of the most significant days celebrated across America. Do you know that celebrating this day aims to end slavery and honour freedom, equality, and resilience in the United States of America? Juneteenth Day is observed on June 19 every year. This day marks the arrival of federal troops in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take complete control and to ensure everyone that it would be the end of slavery in the United States. It is the longest-running African American holiday and officially became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. In this article, we have curated some Juneteenth 2025 quotes, empowering sayings, messages, and powerful words that you can share with HD images and wallpapers to celebrate the US federal holiday. Juneteenth 2025 Date: Why Is June 19 a Federal Holiday in the US?

On June 19, 1866, Juneteenth celebrations began in Texas, where they held prayer meetings, sang spiritually, and wore all new clothes to show their happiness at their newfound freedom. In 1872, the first official Emancipation Park was established in Houston. After a few years, Black Texans spread this Juneteenth tradition by moving out to another country. Also, people in other states began celebrating the day. Presidents' Day 2025 Date in the US: Know History and Significance of the Day That Honours and Remembers the Presidents of the United States.

Juneteenth Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Black Liberation Has Never Just Been About Black People. It’s Been About a Fight for Our Humanity, for Our Dignity.” Patrisse Cullors

Juneteenth Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Whether We Are Born Here or Seek Refuge Here, There’s a Place for Us All. We Must Remember It’s Not My America or Your America. It’s Our America.” Michelle Obama

Juneteenth Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “We Shall Overcome Because the Arc of the Moral Universe Is Long, but It Bends Toward Justice.” Martin Luther King Jr

Juneteenth Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Am No Longer Accepting the Things I Cannot Change. I Am Changing the Things I Cannot Accept.” Angela Davis

Juneteenth Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “It’s Freedom for Everybody or Freedom for Nobody.” Malcolm X

Juneteenth Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “We Can’t Become What We Need To Be by Remaining What We Are.” Oprah Winfrey

Juneteenth Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “You Cannot Take Your Freedoms for Granted. Just Like Generations Who Have Come Before You, You Have To Do Your Part To Preserve and Protect Those Freedoms.” Michelle Obama

Celebrations continue annually in the 21st century by making prayer, religious services, speeches, parades, educational events, family gatherings, music, dance, good food, and festival celebrations. The unofficial Black American national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," is always performed to celebrate Juneteenth.

Did you know that celebrating the Juneteenth festival is about bringing all the communities together and encouraging everyone to honour freedom? This day is not just a historical milestone for many people; it is about the continuing commitment to building a more fair and inclusive future for everyone.

