June 19 is celebrated as Juneteenth or Juneteenth Freedom Day to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States of America. It is also known as Independence Day, Emancipation Day or Freedom Day in the US. Do you know that since the 1800s, this day has been celebrated by many African Americans? In 2021, Juneteenth was officially declared a US federal holiday by former US President Joe Biden when he signed it into law. Now you might be thinking, why is it called Juneteenth? This name is a blend of June and nineteenth. Juneteenth not only marks the end of slavery but also gives everyone a beautiful message of the ongoing fight for justice and equality. In this article, you will learn about the Juneteenth 2025 date, history and significance of this day in more detail. Presidents' Day 2025 Date in the US: Know History and Significance of the Day That Honours and Remembers the Presidents of the United States.

Juneteenth 2025 Date

June 19 is celebrated as Juneteenth Independence Day 2025 or Emancipation Day.

Juneteenth History and Significance

In 1863, on January 1, the president of that time, Abraham Lincoln, issued an Emancipation Proclamation to free all the enslaved African Americans in the secessionist states. After two years, in 1865, the people of Galveston, Texas, got the happy news of their freedom. Historically, it is a Southern festival; Juneteenth gained too much national attention, especially during the protests in 2020 over the police killings of Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and other African Americans. Finally, in 2021, it received official recognition as a federal holiday. That is when Juneteenth Day honours those who suffered from slavery in the 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in the colonies, marking the end of slavery in the United States.

In 1866, people in many southern states and Texas had already started celebrating Juneteenth. On this day, people come together to offer their deep respect and prayers. Later, former slaves and their relatives incorporated yearly pilgrimages to Galveston.

Do you know that the celebration of Juneteenth actually begins in the backyard of the home, where all the families gather and prepare special foods? Not just that, but in some cities, like Washington and Atlanta, people also celebrate Juneteenth with parades and festivals.

