Happy Kali Chaudas 2021! The festival of Kali Chaudas is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This is the second day of the Panch-Divas (five-day) festival of Diwali. The festival of Kali Chaudas is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Vishnu over Narakasura and this festival is closely related to the worship of Goddess Kali. According to legends, Goddess Kalika is paramount amongst the Mahavidyas. Kali Puja 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Kali Chaudas Tithi: From Puja Vidhi to Amavasya Time & Significance, Everything You Need To Know About Shyama Puja Celebrated During Diwali.

The word Kali is derived from the Hindi word Kaal which means time, black colour, death god or death. Sadhaks consider Mahakali's sadhana to be the most effective and it gives immediate results of every action. If you pray from your heart, rituals have it that one can get protection from the evil effects of black magic, & nasty spirits. Not only this, by the special worship of Kali Chaudas, one also gets freedom from the wrath of Shani.

Kali Chaudas 2021 Date & Tithi

Kali Chaudas is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This is the second day of the festival of Diwali. This year Kali Chaudas will be celebrated on November 3, 2021. It is also called Roop Chaudas and Naraka Chaudas. It is also known as Choti Diwali as it is celebrated a day before Diwali. Lord Krishna gives beauty to a person by observing fast on this day.

Kali Chaudas Sigificance

The worship of Maa Kali has special significance on this day. As a result on Kali Chaudas, with the blessings of Kali Maa, success is achieved as well as all the problems like Shani dosha, debt, loss in the business end. Many people in Bengal celebrate this day as the birthday of Maa Kali. This worship is mostly done in western states especially Gujarat. Naraka Chaturdashi 2021 Dos and Don’ts: From Abhyang Snan to Chhoti Diwali Puja Rituals, Everything You Need To Keep in Mind Before Diwali.

Kali Chaudas Puja Legends & Vidhi

On this day all the members of the family should take a bath with warm water after massaging the oil all over the body. It is considered auspicious to do so.

Chhoti Diwali is also celebrated on the day of Kali Chaudas, so on this day, it is good to light a lamp in the courtyard and around the house.

On this day, first thing in the morning, Abhyanga Snan (bath with oil massage) should be done, due to which the person is saved and protected. After that one should establish the idol of Maa Kali on a post as well as light a lamp by offering akshat, flowers etc. on the idol of the Maa Kali. After meditating about Maa Kali, one should chant the mantras and perform an aarti of Maa Kali while distributing the prasad that is called Bhoger Khichuri.

