Kannada Rajyotsava 2022 will be celebrated on November 1. Also known as Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day, Kannada Rajyotsava marks the celebration of the day that the state of Karnataka was formed and recognised by the Indian Government. Kannada Rajyotsava day is listed as a Government holiday and on this day, the entire Kannadiga community comes together to mark this feat. To celebrate this day, people often enjoy sharing Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2022 wishes and messages, Karnataka Formation Day 2022 Greetings, Karnataka Day images and HD wallpapers and State Foundation Day Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Karnataka Formation Day With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

The state of Karnataka was formed on November 1, 1956, when Mysore state, comprising most of the area of the erstwhile princely state of Mysore, was merged with the Kannada-speaking areas of the Bombay and Madras presidencies, as also of the principality of Hyderabad, to create a unified Kannada-speaking sub-national entity. North Karnataka, Malnad (Canara) and old Mysore were thus the three regions of the newly formed Mysore state. On November 1, 1973, the state was renamed Karnataka. The celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava focuses on celebrating the people behind the unification of the state and also displaying pride in the history and heritage of Karnataka. Share Kannada Rajyotsava 2022 wishes and messages, Karnataka Formation Day 2022 Greetings, Karnataka Day images and HD wallpapers and State Foundation Day Facebook status pictures with your loved ones.

We hope that these greetings add to your celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava 2022! November 1 also marks the state formation day for various other states since the Reorganisation of States Act, 1956 was implemented on this day, dividing the country into 14 states and 6 union territories.

