Karnataka Rajyotsava or Kannada Day celebrates the formation of the state of Karnataka on November 1. It is also known as Karnataka Formation Day when people of Karnatak come together and celebrate the birth of the state. On this day in 1956, all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. People wish each other on Karnataka Rajyotsava by sending wishes and messages. On Karnataka Day 2020, we bring to you HD Images and wallpaper to send on the occasion. It also includes Kannada Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, GIFs, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. History and Significance of Karnataka Rajyotsava Which Commemorates the Formation of Karnataka.

The Rajyotsava day is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world also when the government of Karnatak gives out Rajyotsava Awards. They also hoist the official flag of Karnataka and the Chief Minister and Governor of the state address the state. They also hold community festivals, orchestra, Kannada book releases and concerts. On Kannada Day, the state decks up in red ad yellow flag of the state. Marking the 64th anniversary, some events will be held. Whatsapp Images, Facebook Greetings, SMS And Colourful Messages to Celebrate Karnataka Formation Day.

The state of ‘Mysore’ was formed on November 1, 1956, by an amalgamation of all Kannada speaking districts across South India, comprising of the princely state of Mysore, some Kannada-speaking areas of the Bombay and Madras presidencies, as well as the principality of Hyderabad.

