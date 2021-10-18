Karva Chauth, also known as Karwa Chauth, is a special day observed by married women in India for their husband's long life. This year, Karva Chauth will be observed on October 24. The celebrations include various rituals from the gifting of Sargi to ending the fast after moonrise. Married women in India, especially in the North, carry out the rituals of Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi religiously every year. On the day of Karva Chauth, the day-long fast ends after the moonrise. The woman fasts for the entire day and waits till moonrise to have the first bite of food or drink water. So moonrise timings are very important to know for all the ones fasting the special day. Karwa Chauth 2021 Date in India: What Is Moonrise Timing on Karva Chauth? What Is Sargi? Know History, Significance, Puja Rituals and Celebrations Related to Hindu Festival.

If you are searching for Karwa Chauth moonrise time, Karwa Chauth 2021 moon timings, Karwa Chauth 2021 moonrise timings, and so on, we've got you covered here! We, at LatestLY, will keep you updated with the moonrise timings of Delhi, Gurugram, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh in this post. The moonrise timing will be different in all the cities. This post gives you all details about Karwa Chauth 2021 Chand Timings in Delhi, Gurugram, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh on October 24.

According to timeanddate.com, the Chandra Darshan timing for Delhi on October 24 is 8:07 pm. In Gurugram, the Karwa Chauth moonrise timing on October 24 is 8.08 pm, while in Ambala and Amritsar is is around 8.10 pm. Meanwhile, in Ludhiana, the moonrise timings will be tentatively around 8.07 pm while in Chandigarh, the moonrise timing on Karwa Chauth will be 8.04 pm. Karwa Chauth 2021 Celeb-Style Guide: 5 Traditional Red Saree Looks To Celebrate Hindu Festival.

Karwa Chauth is a very popular traditional Hindu festival that is celebrated in North Indian states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh among others. The auspicious festival has significance attached to it. Depending on the weather conditions, you will be able to see the moon in these cities.

Watch this space to be updated with the moon timings for all these places and other cities in India to worship the moon during Karva Chauth 2021. If you too fasting and eagerly waiting for the moonrise, stay tuned here as we will keep you updated with the moon timings. Wishing all women Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).