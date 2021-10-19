Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated especially by Hindu women in North India. The married women fast for the entire day and pray for the health, well-being, and long life of their husbands. This year, Karva Chauth will be observed on October 24. The festival is celebrated by following various cultures, traditions, and customs. In the evening, women wait for the moonrise to perform special prayers for their husbands. Therefore, the Karwa Chauth moonrise timings or Chand timings are of great importance. Karwa Chauth 2021 Date in India: What Is Moonrise Timing on Karva Chauth? What Is Sargi? Know History, Significance, Puja Rituals and Celebrations Related to Hindu Festival.

As Karwa Chauth 2021 approaches, we bring to you the details of moonrise timings in several cities in North India. This post includes Chand Darshan timings or moonrise timings in Lucknow, Bareilly, Dehradun and Patna on October 24. You also check the moonrise timings of Delhi, Gurugram, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh and break your fast accordingly after sighting the moon in your city. Karwa Chauth 2021 Celeb-Style Guide: 5 Traditional Red Saree Looks To Celebrate Hindu Festival.

In different cities across the country, the moonrise timings differ. According to timeanddate.com, the Chand Darshan timing for Lucknow on October 24 is 7:56 pm. In Bareilly, the Karwa Chauth moonrise timing on October 24 is 7.59 pm, while in Dehradun, it is around 8.00 pm. Meanwhile, in Patna, the moonrise timings will be tentatively around 7.42 pm. If you too fasting and eagerly waiting for the moonrise, stay tuned here as we will keep you updated with the moon timings. Wishing all women Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).