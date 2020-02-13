Kiss Day 2020 Shayari & Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, SMS, Romantic Quotes, GIF Greetings and Wishes to Send During Valentine Week

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Unsplash.com)

Valentine Week - it is the week-long lovey-dovey extravaganza that romantics around the world enjoy as they anticipate the celebration of Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14, and the preceding week, beginning from February 7 is commemorated as Valentine’s week. The day before Valentine’s day is celebrated as Kiss Day, on February 13. This day marks one of the purest and unflinching expressions of love - kiss, with beautiful soul-touching poems, Kiss Day haiku poems, Romantic Shayaris and more. While couples celebrate this sensual day with all their feelings in presence, they also send Happy Kiss Day wishes, Hindu and Urdu Shayaris on Kisses, Happy Kiss Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with each other.

Kiss Day marks the second last day of Valentine’s week celebration and is commemorated by lovebirds around the world with great passion. From the safe and cute forehead kisses to the fiery kisses that take you off your feet, there are various ways of commemorating this day with your special someone. However, those who are separated from their partners by distance, busy schedule or even the romantics who are living the single life, find ways of celebrating Kiss Day with some inspiring words of love. Valentine’s Day 2020 Shayari and Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Romantic Quotes, GIF Greetings and Wishes to Send to Your Bae.

People enjoy sending Happy Kiss Day wishes and messages, sharing romantic Shayari and Hindi poetries on Kiss on their social media on this day. From Happy Kiss Day WhatsApp Stickers to best Urdu Shayari and haikus on kissing, here is everything that you may want to share on this Kiss Day 2020!

Happy Kiss Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kiss Kiss Ki Mehphil Main Kiss Kiss Ne Kiss Kiss Ko Kiss Kiya. Ek Woh Hai Jisne Har Miss Ko Kiss Kiya. Ek Aap Haai Jisne Har Kiss Ko Miss Kiya.

Happy Kiss Day Wallpapers With Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Honton Se Tere Honton Ko Geela Kr Don. Tere Honto Ko Me or Bhi Raseela Kr Don. Tu Is Qadar Pyar Kary K Pyar Ki Inteha Ho Jaey, Tere Honto Ko Choos Kr Tujhe or Bhi Joshila Kr Don.

Happy Kiss Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapke Pyar Mein Main Kuch Aisa Kar Jaunga, Khushbu Bankar Phijaon Mein Bikhar Jaunga, Bhulna Chaho Toh Sanson Ko Rok Lena, Agar Saans Loge to Main Dil Utar Aaunga. Happy Kiss Day.

Kiss Day 2020 GIFs:

GIF Message Reads: Har Roz Tujhe Pyar Karun, Har Roz Tujhe Yaad Karun, Har Roz Tujhe Miss Karun, and Aaj Ke Din Main Tujhe Kiss Karun. Happy Kiss Day.

Kiss Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp is used widely and the online messaging app has made chat more interesting by introducing stickers. You can send Kiss Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers to wish on the day. You can download Kiss Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore by clicking HERE and send it to your loved one.

Valentine’s Day marks the death anniversary of Saint Valentine, who dedicated his life to bringing people in love together and spreading the message of peace and love. Saint Valentine is proof that the only thing that can save the world, and the one thing that is worth fighting and dying for his love. And this is the reason that his death anniversary continues to bring together millions across the world to spread some much-needed love in the air. We hope this Kiss Day brings you closer to your partner, Happy Kiss Day 2020!