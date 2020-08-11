Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It is marked to honour the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Also called Gokulashtami, devotees flock to temples for darshan and aarti, worshipping Lord Krishna. Janmashtami 2020 is on August 11, and this year, the festival will be different because of the pandemic. Vrindavan, the place where Lord Krishna spent his childhood, hosts the festival with unmatched zeal and grandeur, but this year’s celebration will be different. Unlike the usual way of hosting thousands of visitors, this year, temples like ISKCON and Banke Bihari, in Vrindavan are giving live streaming visuals of aarti for devotees to celebrate Gokulashtami 2020 from home. Simple Lord Krishna Mehendi Patterns, Latest Indian and Arabic Mehandi Designs to Apply on Hands for Gokulashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan is more like a festival. The way these places celebrate Laddu Gopal’s birthday, is worth a visit in a lifetime. People from all over the world gather to see the rituals and events and take part in celebrations. Most devotees spend the day in Vrindavan witnessing the events and celebrations. However, because Krishna Janmashtami 2020 falls in the middle of a pandemic, the celebrations have been restricted, and it is advisable for people to enjoy the darshan of Gokulashtami puja from home. Devotees can enjoy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 live darshan of Lord Krishna online by clicking HERE.

Watch Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Live Streaming From Vrindavan

ISKCON temple in Vrindavan or Sri Krishna-Balaram Mandir and Shri Banke Bihari temple is the most famous temples in Vrindavan. The temples are known for their high standards of cleanliness and deity of worship. Celebrations in Vrindavan starts ten days before the day of Gokulashtami. Professional artists perform Rasleelas and play on the life of Lord Krishna. But since this year, huge gatherings are prohibited, you can still enjoy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 from home by worshipping the god from home, enjoying the online darshan services.

