Every year, the Panchami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month is celebrated as Sri according to the Hindu Calendar Lakshmi Panchami. Also known as Shri Panchmi or Shri Vrata, Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on April 5. Every year, this day is celebrated with pomp and valour by devotees of Goddess Lakshmi. Sharing Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami wishes, Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Shri Panchami messages, Shri Vrata 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 Facebook Status Pictures is an integral part of this celebration.

Goddess Lakshmi is the Goddess of wealth, good luck and prosperity. She is often referred to as Shri, so Sri Lakshmi Panchami can be called Shri Panchami. The celebration of Sri Lakshmi Panchami is the first observance of the Hindu New Year and should not be confused with Vasantha Panchami, which is celebrated to mark the onset of the Spring season. On the occasion of Sri Lakshmi Panchami, people often visit Lakshmi temples, observe stringent Sri Lakshmi Panchami Vrat and perform grandiose Lakshmi Aartis on this day.

The celebration of Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 is sure to be filled with various fun festivities. People also make delicious delicacies that appease Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day. As we prepare to celebrate Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022, here are some Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami wishes, Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Shri Panchami messages, Shri Vrata 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Sri Lakshmi Panchami Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings, Happiness, Peace, and Contentment in Your Home With the Grace of Goddess Lakshmi. Best Wishes for Sri Lakshmi Panchami to You and Your Family.

Sri Lakshmi Panchami Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lakshmi Follows in the Footsteps of Kunkava in Your Home, May You Attain Immense Happiness and Wealth. Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami!

Sri Lakshmi Panchami Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Light of Twinkling Lamps Bring Happiness, Peace, and Prosperity to Your Home. Best Wishes to Sri Lakshmi Panchami.

Sri Lakshmi Panchami Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Preserve Your Wealth, Healthy Forever With the Blessings of Maa Laxmi. Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022

Sri Lakshmi Panchami Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Laxmi Bless Your Business To Do Well in Spite of All Odds Like, the Enduring Charms of Gold and Diamonds. Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami!

The celebration of Sri Lakshmi Panchami spreads across various homes and is also conducted in some offices. In addition to visiting temples and observing strict Sri Lakshmi Panchami fasts, some people also organize grand Sri Lakshmi Panchami Puja at their offices to seek the continued prosperity of their businesses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).