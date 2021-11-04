Happy Diwali 2021 and Shubh Laksmi Pujan. On this day people wish each other a very happy and prosperous Diwali which they say in Hindi as 'Diwali ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye'. There are many reasons to celebrate Diwali, which falls on the new moon of Kartik month every year. It is not just the practice of lighting diyas and sharing happiness, but there exist many other reasons behind celebrating Diwali which many people are unaware of. However, on this day, people do wish other a lot of happiness and joy. Diwali Wishes in Hindi 2021: Send Shubh Deepavali Wishes, Images, GIFs, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and WhatsApp Status to Family and Friends on Badi Diwali.

The festival of Diwali is called Deep Parva i.e. festival of lights. But why exactly is Diwali celebrated? There are different stories behind this. It is said that when Lord Shri Ram returned to the city of Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, his devotees cleaned the houses and welcomed him by lighting a lamp.

According to another story, when Shri Krishna killed the demon Narakasura and freed the people from his terror, the people of Dwarka thanked him by lighting a lamp. According to yet another tradition, when the ocean was churned in Satyuga, the joy was expressed by lighting a lamp on the appearance of Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi.

Whatever be the story may be, it is certain that the lamps are lit to express happiness. On this day we bring you a collection of Happy Diwali and Prosperous festival of lights 2021 greetings, Diwali messages, Happy Diwali 2021 greetings, Diwali 2021 images and HD wallpapers to celebrate the auspicious festival days with family and friends.

Here's a collection of the latest Diwali 2021 wishes, messages, greetings, SMS, quotes, images, GIFs, wallpapers, and so much more available for free download online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Lakshmi Poojan Ka Tyohaar Hai. Jagmaga Raha Ye Sansar Hai. Maa Ki Aradhana Mein Leen Ho Jao. Apni Har Manokaamna Poori Hoti Paao. Happy Lakshmi Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapka Jeevan Khushiyon Se Bhara Ho. Har Kaam Safal Rahe, Har Vishwaas Poora Ho. Lakshmi Poojan Poore Man Se Manaye. Diwali Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ashirwad Bado Ka. Pyar Dosto Ka, Duaen Sabki, Karuna Maa Ki. Laxmi Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chandrama Se Mile Prakaash Khushiyon Ka, Sampatti Aur Man Ki Shanti Mile. Lakshmi Pujan Ke Iss Pavan Parv Par, Kismat Ka Har Taala Khule. Happy Lakshmi Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Din Bhagwan Se Yahi Mangte Hai. Ki Aapka Mann Khushiyon Se Bhara Ho. Aisa Koi Sapna Bane Hi Nahi. Jiska Anjaam Adhoora Ho. Lakshmi Poojan Ki Shubhkamnayein.

As per Indian culture, the lamp is considered a symbol of truth and knowledge, because it burns itself, but gives light to others. Due to this characteristic of the lamp, it is considered as the form of Brahma in religious books. It is also said that 'Deepdan' gives physical and spiritual strength. Where the light of the sun cannot reach, the light of the lamp reaches.

