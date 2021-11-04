Lakshmi Puja is a Hindu religious festival on Amavasya of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month of Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar. It is the third and the primary festival day of Diwali. This year it is observed on November 4, Thursday. To celebrate Lakshmi Pujan 2021 on Badi Diwali, we bring you a collection of Happy Lakshmi Pujan wishes, Happy Lakshmi Puja 2021 greetings, Lakshmi Puja images, Shubh Deepavali 2021 greetings, Happy Diwali 2021 messages, GIFs, WhatsApp status, HD wallpapers, SMS in Hindi and English and so much more to mark this beautiful festival.

On the evening of Lakshmi Puja, people generally keep the doors open to welcome Lakshmi. They wear new clothes and invite Goddess Lakshmi by lighting the house with diyas and fancy lights. They send messages of prosperity and wealth and the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi to their family and friends on this day. We at LatestLY, have brought you a collection of such wishes that you can send on Lakshmi Puja with WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS.

Devi Lakshmi is regarded Goddess of wealth, prosperity, auspiciousness and good fortune. Devotees believe the happier the Goddess Lakshmi is with the visit, the more she blesses the family with health and wealth. As Maa Lakshmi likes cleanliness, many people also worship the broom along with sindoor and haldi on this day. Though Goddess Lakshmi is primarily worshipped on this day, depending on different traditions in different states, people also worship Ganesha, Saraswati and Kuber. Celebrating the day with different customs, here are messages that you can send on this auspicious day to your loved ones.

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Lakshmi Is Sending Your Way, Happiness and Prosperity This Day, Pray, Worship and Be With the Divine, and Everything Will, Just Be Fine. Happy Lakshmi Poojan.

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lakshmi Bless You With the Wealth To Overcome Your Electric Bill After the Diwali Lights! Happy Laxmi Puja and Prosperous Diwali.

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Thoughts, Sweet Words, Lakshmi Pujan Is an Auspicious Day. Today I Ask Goddess Lakshmi To Send a Blank Cheque Your Way. Happy Laxmi Poojan

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Bless You With Happiness All The Year Through! Wishing You a Happy Laxmi Puja.

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Happy Laxmi Poojan, May Friends and Family Be Always Near, Maa Lakshmi Will Take Care of Each Problem and Every Fear. Have a Great Lakshmi Pujan.

Happy Diwali 2021 GIFs

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year Wishes, Images, Greetings & Messages to Send to Your Loved Ones

On this day, some people often observe VaibhavaLakshmi vrat. Vaibhav means prosperity and wealth, therefore observing this fast is believed to grant people grace, happiness, wealth and prosperity. Happy Lakshmi Puja messages float over social media on the festival day. To help you with wishes and greetings for the day at one station, here are all the HD images and GIFs that you can send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Happy Lakshmi Puja 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 07:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).