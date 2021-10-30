Lakshmi Puja is an integral part of the Diwali celebration observed on the main day of Diwali. Lakshmi Puja 2021 will be performed on November 4. The performance of Lakshmi Puja is considered to be highly auspicious on Diwali day, and people believe that Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber bless those who perform Lakshmi Pujan with all the wealth and prosperity. There are various essential rituals and traditions associated with this Puja that one needs to know about before Diwali begins. And as we prepare for Lakshmi Puja 2021, here is everything you need to know about this Lakshmi Puja 2021 Puja Muhurat & Vidhi, How to perform Lakshmi Puja at home, etc. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates.

When is Lakshmi Puja 2021?

Lakshmi Puja will be conducted on November 4 this year. This auspicious Puja is usually done on the main day of Diwali. The main day of Diwali is celebrated on the day of Amavasya, and Lakshmi Puja is also conducted on this day. People often perform Lakshmi Puja on this day, after sunset.

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

Lakshmi Puja 2021 Shubh Muhurat

The most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja is said to be during Pradosh Kaal. The Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja 2021 will be from 06:42 PM to 08:35 PM on November 4. Pradosh Kaal will be from 06:04 PM to 08:35 PM.

Significance of Lakshmi Puja

Lakshmi Puja is a significant observance where devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber for all the wealth and prosperity. Many people observe a day-long fast for Goddess Lakshmi and then perform this Puja. Lakshmi Puja preparations actually begin during the beginning of Diwali itself. Many people buy gold and silver coins that are kept for the Puja. It is believed that on the day of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber roam the streets of the earth. So people decorate their homes with colourful flowers and draw beautiful rangolis to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes. Performing this, Lakshmi Puja is said to further add to the invitation and seek her presence in the house for a long time to come.

We hope that this Lakshmi Puja brings to you all the happiness and prosperity that you deserve. Happy Lakshmi Puja 2021!

