Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary is the annual observance where we remember Lal Bahadur Shastri and the contributions he made to make India the democratic sovereign republic that it is. Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of our country and a key part of India’s freedom movement. Every year, his death anniversary gives people a chance to pay homage to the greatness of this man and his contribution to making India what it is. As we observe Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2024, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to commemorate Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2024 and more. Lal Bahadur Shastri Quotes, Slogans, Photos and Wallpapers To Share Remembering the Indian Freedom Fighter and Former Prime Minister.

When is Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death Anniversary in 2024?

Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary will be marked on January 11. Shastri was a key leader in shaping India’s geopolitical relations and was a stoic supporter of the Green Revolution as well as the White Revolution in India. He died on January 11, 1966, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (then Soviet Union), a day after signing a peace treaty with Pakistan to end the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war.

How to Mark Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death Anniversary

To mark his death anniversary, several political leaders and government officials conducted special prayers and remembered the contributions made by Lal Bahadur Shastri. He was best known for coining the term - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan - which continues to be the mantra of India. He was one of the most celebrated leaders who understood the importance of India’s agricultural belly and worked tirelessly to make the lives of the farmers better.

As we observe Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary, we hope that we acknowledge and remember all the contributions that he made towards making India a powerful agriculture-first nation that not only strived as a country but also promoted the betterment of its citizens that make India what it is.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).