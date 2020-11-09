Happy Diwali 2020! The festival of lights and lanterns is almost here. The preparations to deck up ones homes with beautiful lighting, lantern, rangolis and all the jazz is here. Diwali is one of the most-anticipated festivals for all Indians and it is also the time of meeting, greeting and gifting family members and friends. People visit one another for Diwali, enjoy snacks or the traditional faral, there are special Diwali parties being hosted in families. It is one of the occasion where gifting one another is very part of the traditions. And one of the most common gift which is often exchanged among families is the box of Soanpapdi. Sonpapdi is a cube-shaped flaky, sweet dessert which make a definite appearance during the festival of Diwali. With it becoming so common, people often just pass on these boxes, and if you do not want to be one of those people, then we have got you some alternatives which will cost you around just the same! Typically, a Soanpapdi box will cost you somewhere between Rs 120 to Rs 150 for 500 gm. So we have made a list of five items that cost under Rs 150 and can make as Diwali presents very well. Diwali 2020 Gifts for Employees in Current Times: 5 Presents to Give Your Office Staff This Festive Season of Deepavali.

Fairy Lights or Colourful Diyas:

Fairy lights for Diwali (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Isn't Diwali all about lights? So why not gift them some lights instead? You can check out some fairy lights, which are very common to use during Diwali and can be utilised even other times of the year. Alternately, you can also pick up some colourful earthen diya sets which are available in the market and a set of around 4-5 diyas will cost you between Rs 100 - Rs 150. Eco-Friendly Diwali 2020 Local Products: From Cowdung and Bamboo Diyas to Seed Crackers, Here's How You Can Support 'Vocal For Local' Initiative and Celebrate Deepavali.

Onion-Potato Veggie Box:

Diwali gift ideas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Well, it may sound ridiculous, but it will be a gift of remembrance. Since the prices of veggies are skyrocketing, you can very well make a package of half a kg onions and potatoes or just individual vegetables. It will be needless to say, a very useful gift.

Online Streaming Platform Subscriptions:

Online Streaming subscription (Photo Credits: Pexels)

It is the time when everyone enjoys watching shows and movies online. You can gift your friends and family a month-long subscription of any of the streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime (Rs. 129), Zee5 (Rs. 99), Discovery Plus (Rs. 99), Voot Select (Rs. 99). These are some of the streaming platforms which fall in your budget and can be good utility presents.

Ludo Board Game:

Ludo board game (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

In this lockdown phase, most people have gone back to playing games like Ludo, Snakes and Ladder, Chess etc but on apps. You can instead buy them board games which are easily available in supermarket shops. A board game will also be a good bonding time for the entire family.

Food Delivery Coupons:

Online food delivery (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If you are gifting your friend or colleagues, then ordering their favourite food is a good option. You can either give them some food coupons which they can use on their own or call in for a pizza delivery or some other fast food snacks for them when you meet.

These are some alternative gifts which you can consider as Diwali presents. But there is no saying no to Sonpapdi too. So if you like the dessert and would love getting it too, then you can always give it as a present as well. No hard feelings against Soanpapdi (just the bored ones). Happy Diwali 2020!

