New Delhi, Dec 24: Lots of loud chuckles, a magnificent variety of goodies, and wonderfully adorned Christmas trees. Family members often get together at the end of the year to create memories. It's also a chance to express your affection for your loved ones by giving them thoughtful, special presents that meet one of their numerous requirements. But finding the ideal present might be difficult. Take heart! We have put up a list of incredible gifts for your loved ones for Christmas.

Taj Mahal New Delhi 'The Spirit of Yuletide' Christmas Hamper

Celebrate the season of joy and sparkle with an array of festive delights at the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi. 'The Spirit of Yuletide' hamper includes Butterball roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, Mont Blac card holder, Set of nut bowls by Melange, Designer photo frame by Melange, Set of tie, cufflinks and pocket square, Aromatic celebration candle, Organic ghee and honey, Bottle of fruit preserve, Roasted almonds, cashew nuts and pistachio, Selection of cheese, Exquisite selection of single estate tea, Almond rocks in Santa stockings, Traditional home baked cookies, Signature filter coffee, Turmeric latte, Festive jujubes candy, Christmas plum cake with sugar icing, Raisin and walnut bread, and Spirited rum balls. Last-Minute Secret Santa Gift Ideas For Christmas 2022: Go for These Budget-friendly Gifting Items This Holiday Season.

Hamper Price: INR 1,55,000

Hamper Availability: Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Charlotte Tilbury holiday party exclusively on Nykaa

The disco era is being revived by Charlotte Tilbury and Nykaa! The Holiday 22 drop is filled with beauty, joy, and fun for the year's biggest celebration! The boundless joy we have while giving and receiving gifts has been channelled by Charlotte Tilbury into her enchanted makeup!

Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette

Iconic mini lip trio kit Rs 3200 Three mini lipstick charms in Charlotte's iconic shades. Includes Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk Original, Matte Revolution in Walk of No Shame and Matte Revolution in Supermodel

Pillow talk palette - Rs 6800 Beautifying blush + glow for eyes, cheeks, and face. Available in Pillow Talk Fair/Medium and Pillow Talk Tan/Deep

Airbrush Flawless Complexion perfecting set for a long wear flawless look! Includes Airbrush Flawless Finish powder in fair/medium and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray - Original

Moroccanoil Hand Cream

With Moroccanoil Hand Cream, you can nourish your skin yourself. The opulent Moroccanoil Hand Cream is the newest addition to the new Moroccanoil Body Line and is an essential part of any skincare regimen. Argan oil, the star ingredient in Moroccanoil products, and hydrating hyaluronic acid are combined in this cream's skin-loving composition to offer deep hydration to the skin. The non-greasy, quickly absorbing composition is ideal for hands, cuticles, and nails. Moroccanoil Hand Cream is available in six Mediterranean-inspired scents.

Colorbar's Sexy Twosome Highlighter

Help your loved ones gear up for a radiant festive look by gifting them Colorbar's Sexy Twosome Highlighter. Whether you want to go for a noticeable glitter or a subtle glisten, this highlighter will amp up your look with every layer that you apply. Crafted with two luminescent shades to enhance your skin tone, the easy-to-use highlighter duo creates a sheer and shimmery long-lasting effect on your skin. It's one-of-a-kind formula creates an unparalleled, silky feel that sets onto your skin with an elegant finish.

Product Availability: https://www.colorbarcosmetics.com/ Product Price: Rs 699/-

Kult App Luxury Beauty Hamper

Gift your loved ones an indulging hamper with the best of international makeup and skincare brands with Kult. In the box - Thank You Farmer Shimmer Sun Essence, Belif True Cream Aqua Bomb, Milani Skin Quench Hydrating Primer, Revolution Pro Supreme Matte Lip Tint, Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Beauty of Joseon Calming Serum and Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint. Take personalised gifting up a notch by taking the Kult Skin Analysis Quiz, getting a compatibility skin score and an expert opinion on each product to curate your own hamper.

Hamper cost: INR 11,800 (Customizable). Availability: Kult App . https://kult.app/

Unparalleled audio experience with Samsung Soundbars

This is the perfect gift for the party hostess. No party is complete without music. With Samsung's latest range of soundbars, you and your loved ones can gather around and enjoy next level in-house entertainment. Packed with world's first built-in Wireless Dolby Atmos for a seamless Samsung TV-to-soundbar connection, the Q-series soundbar gives you an immersive audio experience. The Q-Symphony enables the soundbar to enhance the audio in harmony with the TV, thus giving the ultimate entertainment experience. The lifestyle S series soundbar, world's slimmest soundbars, is a statement piece. With ultra-premium look, the series delivers an improved sound calibration, thus enhancing the overall TV viewing experience. Other features such as Alexa Voice Assist, Tap View or Airplay allow consumers to enjoy their favourite mobile playlist on the soundbar. Christmas 2022 Date and Significance: Why Xmas is Celebrated on December 25? Know Everything About This Winter Festival.

Price: INR 24,990 onwards, currently available at a discounted price of INR 15,490 on SamsungHYPERLINK "https://www.samsung.com/in/audio-devices/soundbar/b450-black-hw-b450-xl/".com

A Cinematic Experience with The Freestyle Projector

This one is ideal for the movie buffs! With Samsung's The Freestyle projector, an ultraportable projector, you can now give your special ones the gift of cinematic experience on-the-go.

Compact in design and loaded with innovative features, The Freestyle projector offers optimal viewing and entertainment to users who like to enjoy video and audio content, wherever they go. The Scale and Move feature allow the user to scale the projected display size up to 50% and move the screen without ever moving the projector.

Be it an action-packed movie or a thrilling sport, with The Freestyle projector, your loved ones will always get to enjoy their favorite video and audio content in style.

Price: INR 124900, available at a discounted price of INR 69990 on Samsung.com

Don't let air pollution be party to your new year's party: AX46 Air Purifier

It is that time of the year where we have guests visiting our house for Christmas and New Year's Eve for celebration. In such joy, pompous and fun fervor, would you look like bad AQI to be a party spoiler?

Samsung's new range of air purifier solves all the issues. The latest line-up of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air purifiers gives you clean, fresh air that protects you from indoor pollutants and helps you adapt a healthy lifestyle.

Price: MRP INR 32,990, available at a discounted price of INR 26999 at Samsung.com

Blue Wine Glass (set of 2)

The larger wine glass enhances your enjoyment of the wine by allowing the aromas and flavors to fully develop. The blue colors, which come in a set of two, further enhance the experience.

Offer Price 807/- at indiacircus.com

Conifered Lotus Symmetry Steel Container Set of 3

It is a simple, useful, and excellent storage option. It is made of stainless steel and has a charming brass knob. Don't miss its print, a work of art that features a beautiful symmetry of lotus and lamp motifs. It's the ideal present, especially for individuals with great attention to detail.

Offer price 2974/- at indiacircus.com

Havells GS6451 Rechargeable 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit:

One gifting option with which you can never go wrong is a grooming kit or shaving essentials. This 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit by Havells comes with a detail trimmer, U-shape trimmer, T-shape trimmer and foil shaver. Each trimmer has a particular set of function like the detail trimmer is for sharp detailing in difficult areas around the beard, the U-shape trimmer ensures precise beard, neck and side-burn styling, the foil shaver to clean small areas around cheeks and chin, while a neat and stylish haircut can be achieved by the T-shape trimmer. With 90 minutes of full charge the kit ensures 90 minutes of run time, which is equivalent to 15+ trimming sessions in both cord and cordless conditions.

Price: INR 3,495/-

Havells Hair Dryer HD3151:

Another useful gifting option for this holiday season is a portable hair dryer which is one of the essentials of travel. Havells Hair Dryer HD3151 is compact, lightweight hair dryer which offers a good grip and is easy to hold with one hand. This dryer has a foldable handle which makes it easy to pack, store and carry anywhere. It also has long 1.6 m power cord that provides a wide radius to move around conveniently while you style.

This 1200W hair dryer gently blow-dries your hair, making it look smooth and shiny. This hair dryer has a detachable nozzle which gently directs the airflow in specific sections, giving you a better control during styling. Since no hair type is the same, Havells offers three adjustable temperature settings- cool, warm, and hot airflow that is suitable for all hair types. It also has two speed settings. This hair dryer comes with a hanging loop for easy and convenient storage. The product is available on e-commerce platform Amazon.in.

Price: INR 1415/-

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive

With the year coming to an end, are you looking for that one gift which solves all problems of your loved one? This USB Flash Drive is just the thing. No more of deleting photos and videos due to lack of space on their phone. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive is a perfect gift to easily store and transfer memories. Easily move files between USB Type-C smartphone, tablets, Macs, and USB Type-A computers. There is no need to choose which pictures or files to save and which ones to delete, simply plug in the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive and easily move files from their smartphone, freeing up valuable space. With all that extra space they can make more memories!

Link: https://amzn.to/3dM5TAP Price: Rs 2049 for 256GB (As per Amazon)

WD My Passport HDD

Gift your loved one this go-to device for backup to ensure they don't lose their data, photos, videos, music, and documents, etc. The portable WD My Passport HDD comes with an ultra-slim form factor and offers massive capacities of up to 5TB, thus making it the go-to drive for data backup. My Passport drive comes equipped with backup software that can be set to run automatically to one's schedule. Just pick the time and frequency to back up important files from the system onto My Passport drive and stop worrying about your data. My Passport portable storage is ready right out of the box including all necessary cables so dad can quickly start backing up everything in his life and keep driving forward.

Link: https://amzn.to/3WL0RFN Price: Rs 4,399 for 1TB (As per Amazon)

My Passport SSD from WD

For the ones dabbling between copious amounts of data - it's necessary to have a tool that stores all the data and also offers fast speed. This gifting season pick this product for your loved ones. The My Passport SSD ensures everything one creates, and edits is in one place - without the threat of losing data. With a built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption with password protection which further helps in keeping data secure and confidential! Additionally, this beautiful SSD comes in a slim form factor that makes it easy to carry around and is ready to use right out of the box and is also compatible with PC as well as Mac.

Link: https://amzn.to/3hy3HyX Price: 5999 for 500 GB (As per Amazon)

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 fits one's mobile lifestyle and accelerates every move. Here is a solid gift for your family and friends who are going on a holiday this season. SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 is a powerful SSD featuring 2000MB/s read/write speed in a portable drive that's reliable enough to take on any adventure. It comes with up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance; in other words, it is rugged enough to take anywhere. It comes in massive upto 4TB capacity. This light and small form factor device is a perfect gift to match the on-the-go lifestyle.

Price: 23,555 for 1TB (As per Amazon) Link: https://amzn.to/3HMdH1W

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).