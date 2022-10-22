On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, people bring home Lakshmi and Ganesha idols to mark the religious festival. The Lakshmi Ganesha Murti is brought on Dhanteras to seek blessings from the Goddess of Wealth and the God of Wisdom. A variety of such idols are available in the market, and devotees select the statues of their choice for the Lakshmi Pujan performed on Deepavali. However, there are some things to keep in mind before bringing home the holy idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. It is believed that the rituals and traditions must be known to avoid any ill luck or mishap during the happy occasion of Diwali. Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24, Monday, and the Lakshmi Puja will also be held on the same day of Diwali festivities. So, before you observe the traditional festival with all the customs intact, know all about the Diwali 2022 Lakshmi Ganesh Murti below. From its placement to home-bringing rituals, learn all about the holy idols brought home for the Diwali celebrations.

Things to Keep in Mind Before Bringing Lakshmi Ganesha Idol

A merged idol of Lakshmi Ganesh should be avoided for Diwali. It is believed that separate Lakshmi and Ganesha Murtis should be installed for Deepavali. Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival

While buying a Ganpati idol, ensure that the Lord’s trunk is towards the left, he has a Modak in hand, and he has his Vahaan or vehicle in the form of a rat.

While buying Lakshmi Mata’s Murti, ensure that she has coins or money falling off her hands. It is considered that such a form of Maa Lakshmi brings Dhan or money and is known as Dhan Lakshmi.

It is also believed that Goddess Lakshmi must not be seated on an owl; instead, she must sit on an elephant or lotus, which is believed to be beneficial for Diwali Puja.

It is considered auspicious to buy idols made of gold, silver, brass or Ashtadhatu.

Remember that the idol of Lakshmi Mata must not be in a standing position.

Placement of Lakshmi Ganesha Idols During Diwali

Ensure that the idols are placed in the North-East corner or Ishan corner of the house. The Laksmi Ganesh Murti should not face towards the South. Avoid placing them near the staircase, garage or bedroom.

Lord Ganesha’s idol must be placed on the left side of Goddess Lakshmi’s idol. Both the idols must be in the seated position.

Devotees seeking wealth and tranquillity must bring a white idol of Ganesha, while those seeking self-improvement must consider the vermillion-coloured Ganesha. Dhanteras 2022 Date & Gold Purchase Muhurat Timing: Know the Auspicious Time To Buy Gold on Dhanteras, the First Day of Diwali

Keep these directions in mind before purchasing and placing the Lakshmi Ganesha idol in your house. It is known that following the correct rituals during the Lakshmi Puja brings abundance, good fortune and wealth to the seekers. Happy Diwali!

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

