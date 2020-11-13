Happy Diwali readers! The five-day festival of lights has begun and the celebration of joy and festive vibe has filled the air. One of the important days of this festival of lights is Lakshmi Pujan or the day of Badi Diwali. This year, Laksmi Puja or Lakshmi Pujan will be on November 14, 2020. A set of traditional rites and rituals are followed on this day and there is a specific muhurat to perform the Lakshmi Puja. People worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha on this day. In this article, we give you all the shubh muhurat timings for Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad and other major cities in India. Diwali & Lakshmi Puja 2020 Wishes: Best WhatsApp Stickers, HD Photos, Facebook Messages, SMS & GIF Images to Send Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year Greetings.

It is believed that Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth visits the homes of the devotees and people perform a special puja to welcome her. Special rangoli designs are made outside the homes to welcome the Goddess. But there is a specific muhurat to perform Lakshmi Puja. People from the Gujarati community perform a Chopda Pujan ceremony and pray for the prosperity of their business. Given below is a list of cities and the exact shubh muhurat to perform the traditional rituals. Lakshmi Puja 2020 Shubh Muhrat and Puja Samagri: Diwali Puja Rituals and List of Items Required to Perform Laxmi Pujan at Home.

Lakshmi Pujan 2020 Shubh Muhurat in Different Indian Cities

As per Drikpanchang, we have listed down Lakshmi Pujan shubh muhurat in Indian cities.

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in Mumbai: 06:01 PM to 08:01 PM

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in Pune: 05:58 PM to 07:59 PM

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in Chennai: 05:41 PM to 07:43 PM

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in Hyderabad: 05:42 PM to 07:42 PM

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in New Delhi: 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in Gurgaon: 05:29 PM to 07:25 PM

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in Bengaluru: 05:52 PM to 07:54 PM

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in Ahmedabad: 05:57 PM to 07:55 PM

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in Kolkata: 04:54 PM to 06:52 PM

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in Chandigarh: 05:26 PM to 07:21 PM

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat in Jaipur: 05:37 PM to 07:33 PM

You can refer to the above timings to plan your Lakshmi Pujan rituals. The festival of Diwali celebrates the perfect blend of rituals, traditions, fun, and joy, and is enjoyed by all age-groups.

