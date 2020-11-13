Gear up folks for the grand celebration of a biggest Hindu festival in India – Diwali. The five-day festival of Diwali, also called Deepavali, will commence on November 12 with Govatsa Dwadashi and conclude with Bhai Dooj celebrations on November 16. While there are many more festivities, Lakshmi Pooja (also spelt as Laxmi Pujan) is considered to be the most important of all. It is celebrated as the third day of Diwali and falls on Kartik Amavasya. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha during Lakshmi Puja following puja vidhi (rituals) and at shubh muhurat (auspicious timings). While Lakshmi Puja takes place in the evening, people begin wishing each other in advance. Here’s a collection of Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, Happy Lakshmi Puja 2020 wishes, Lakshmi Puja HD photos, Diwali WhatsApp Stickers, Diwali WhatsApp images, status, Facebook messages, Diwali 2020 SMS in Hindi and English, Diwali GIF images, and more to wish Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year in advance.

Devi Lakshmi is the Hindu Goddess of wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā, joy and prosperity. She is the consort of Lord Vishnu and one of the main deities in Hinduism. It is believed Goddess Lakshmi eradicates poverty and sufferings of her devotees provided they welcome her wholeheartedly. According to the Hindu mythology, Devi Lakshmi descends on earth during Lakshmi Puja and pays a visit to those households who makes all the efforts to welcome her. This is the reason why houses are cleaned thoroughly, decorated with rangoli, diyas and flowers. People wear new clothes and ornaments, prepare delicacies and indulge in rituals and festivities. Devi Lakshmi loves cleanliness and clarity, and those who manage to please the Hindu goddess are blessed with eternal joy, peace, prosperity, health, wealth and fortune.

Celebrate Lakshmi Puja with a lot of fun and fervour. Do not hold yourself back. Spread joy and happiness around you. Bring a big smile on your loved ones’ faces with these lovely wishes, greetings and messages. Here are a bunch of new Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, Happy Lakshmi Puja 2020 wishes, Happy Diwali Images, Deepavali 2020 greetings, Happy Lakshmi Puja 2020 images, Happy Lakshmi Puja 2020 greetings, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Laxmi Pujan, I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity and Success by Maa Lakshmi. Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Lakhsmi Bring Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Utsav Jai Maa Lakshmi Ka Prapt Ho Aapko Aashirwad Aur Pyar, Dhan Dhaan Se Bhara Rahe Ghar, Sada Badhta Rahe Kaarobaar. Lakshmi Poojan Ki Shubhkaamnaayein. Happy Diwali!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Beauty of the Festival of Lights Fill Your Home With Happiness and My the New Year Bring Joy, Peace, and Prosperity in Your Life. Wish You and Family a Very Happy Diwali!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Laxmi Will Come to Your House and Will Shower Her Blessings Upon You. Remember to Keep Your Doors Open and Decorate Them With Lots of Lights and Flowers. Happy Diwali 2020!

How to Download Happy Lakshmi Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download several types of WhatsApp Stickers, right from Happy Diwali to Happy Lakshmi Puja. Simply head to Play Store, and type “Diwali WhatsApp Stickers” or “Lakshmi Puja WhatsApp Stickers” and you will be presented with a lot of options to choose from. Or, just click on this link and download lovely WhatsApp Stickers. Wish you a very Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja 2020!

