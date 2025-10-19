Lakshmi Puja is an auspicious occasion dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, celebrated during Diwali every year. Devotees believe that worshipping the Goddess on this auspicious day invites abundance, wealth and happiness into their homes. The rituals of Lakshmi Puja are carried out with devotion, involving offerings of sweets, flowers, incense, and prayers to seek her blessings. Lakshmi Puja 2025 on Monday, October 20. On this day, devotees decorate their homes with great enthusiasm, light lamps to welcome the Goddess. One of the most important traditions associated with Lakshmi Puja is the practice of cleaning and decorating homes, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits places that are pure, bright, and welcoming. Lakshmi Puja 2025 Date in Diwali Week: When Is Laxmi Puja 2025? Know Date and Significance of the Day Dedicated to the Worship of Hindu Goddess, Devi Laxmi.

Lighting diyas and candles, along with beautifully drawn rangolis at the entrance, is one of the key rituals on this day. If you are looking online for some easy and attractive rangoli designs that you can make in minutes, we got you covered! We have compiled rangoli video tutorials with beautiful rangoli designs that you can watch and decorate your home this festive season in no time! Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Watch Video of Easy Rangoli Designs For Lakshmi Puja:

Watch Video of Simple Lakshmi Puja Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video of Lakshmi Puja Rangoli Patterns:

Watch Video of Rangoli Patterns For Laxmi Puja:

Watch Video of Laxmi Puja Rangoli Designs:

Rangolis are made with colours, flowers and hold deep cultural and spiritual meaning among the Hindus. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Goddess Lakshmi visits the cleanest and brightest homes, blessing families with abundance and happiness. Rangoli making during festivals carries immense significance as it is considered a symbol of positivity and prosperity. The vibrant patterns are believed to ward off negative energies and create a sacred space. This Diwali season, make your house look beautiful and attractive with these easy rangoli designs. Happy Lakshmi Puja 2025 to all!

