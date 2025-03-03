Lent is an annual 40-day season of prayer and fasting which is observed by the Christian community worldwide. This season observed by Christians worldwide, marking a period of spiritual reflection, repentance, and self-discipline. It lasts 40 days, symbolising the time Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness while resisting temptation. Lent starts from Ash Wednesday to Holy Thursday, excluding Sundays. Sundays are an important part of Lent, but they are included in the 40 days. Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday, lasts for 40 days. In 2025, Lent begins on Wednesday, March 5 and would last till April 17. Lent Season Images and Religious Sayings: Messages, Bible Verses, Quotes, Images, and Wallpapers To Share This Lent Season.

By abstaining from certain pleasures and engaging in spiritual practices, individuals seek to grow closer to God and strengthen their moral resolve. Lent is held each year as a preparation for the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. Lent is usually observed in the Catholic, Lutheran, Moravian, Anglican, United Protestant and Orthodox Christian traditions, among others. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Lent 2025 Start and End Dates

In 2025, Lent begins on Wednesday, March 5 and would last till April 17.

Lent Significance

Lent holds a great communal significance within Christian traditions as it offers a time for self-examination and personal growth. The principles of Lent—discipline, sacrifice, and reflection—serve as valuable lessons in leading a more meaningful and compassionate life. Many people, regardless of faith, take this opportunity to adopt healthier habits, cultivate gratitude, and focus on helping others.

Churches organise special services, including Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent with the symbolic application of ashes as a sign of humility. Holy Week, which concludes Lent, commemorates the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, reinforcing the foundation of Christian beliefs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).