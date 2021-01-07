The auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti is approaching, and ahead of that, states across the country have different rituals and traditions to follow. During Makar Sankranti festival, each region has its own significant observation to commemorate the passing of the winter solstice. In Punjab, people light the bonfire and celebrates the arrival of longer days and a better harvest. Lohri is linked to the Bikrami calendar and is marked the day before the festival of Maghi celebration. It is a special day, and people in Punjab celebrate the harvest festival with great cheer. Women dress up and adorn their hands with beautiful and traditional mehndi designs. As Lohri 2021 is approaching, we thought we should share some stunning and stylish Arabic henna patterns for all the women out there! We will be at home, and the festival won’t be grand as it always has been, but readying up for the celebration is feels. So, check our Lohri 2021 special mehendi design tutorial videos and some gorgeous patterns for all the newly married women.

The use of mehndi during auspicious occasion has been followed since ages and is considered significant. Not only during weddings, but on special days and festivals, women and men as per their respective rituals, adorn their hands with henna patterns. There hardly goes any festival that do not involve women beautifying their hands and legs with gorgeous henna patterns. In recent time, more traditional Arabic henna patterns are being preferred by women as it gives a unique touch, and some designs are hidden with significant meanings. The concept of Lohri is not only about the bonfire, food, and doing the bhangra, but it also revolves around women getting all decked up for the festivity. Here we bring you some beautiful mehndi designs for Lohri 2021 so that you can create these patterns on your hands for the auspicious occasion.

Watch Video: Lohri Special Mehndi Design

Watch Video: Lohri Special Mehndi Patterns for Fingers

Watch Video: Easy Mehndi Design

Watch Video: Latest Arabic Henna Design

Watch Video: Simple Mehndi Patterns

Aren’t they gorgeous? Lohri has a deeper meaning which is all about paying gratitude to the almighty and dancing to the beats of dhol and enjoying a scrumptious feast. We hope the above mehndi designs and latest henna patterns make your festival more joyous.

