Lohri 2021 is round the corner. One of the most colourful Indian festivals, Lohri is celebrated with utmost zeal and enthusiasm with family and friends in the north Indian states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. Lohri is all about celebrating unity, brotherhood and spreading joy and happiness. And what better way to ring in Lohri 2021 than celebrating it with your loved ones. Join in to wish them on a special day with these lovely Lohri 2021 greetings, Happy Lohri 2021 images, Lohri photo messages, Lohri images and HD wallpapers, Lohri 2021 wishes and greetings in Punjabi, English and Hindi.

Lohri is synonymous with bhangra, dhol, til ki rewari, makki di roti and sarson da saag. It is such a fun festival, and we hope the people get to celebrate it to the fullest, though uncertainties loom over it amid ongoing farmers’ protests and pandemic. However, one can hope for the best times ahead. After all, Lohri is celebrated in the heartland of North India and the festivities would look incomplete without these farmers’ participation. Like most of the years, Lohri 2021 will fall on January 13, which happens to be a Wednesday this year.

Coming back to Lohri wishes and messages, search engine platforms are buzzing with related keywords. Everyone seems to be looking for the latest Lohri 2021 wishes, greetings, images and wallpapers. Keywords such as Lohri images HD, Lohri images in Punjabi, Lohri images in Hindi, Lohri images download, Lohri images free download, Lohri images GIF, Happy Lohri wallpaper download, Happy Lohri full HD, Lohri wallpaper HD images, Lohri wishes in Punjabi, Lohri wishes in English, Lohri wishes in Hindi, Lohri wishes for newly married couple, Lohri wishes for newborn baby, Lohri wishes for husband, Lohri wishes for wife, and more are trending online. Lohri 2021 Special Foods: From Makki Ki Roti to Til Chikki, These Traditional Recipes Are a Must on Your Thali This Harvest Festival.

Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Bonfire Give You Warmth and Joys of Life, Rewari and Gachak Bring Sweetens to Your Relationships, Moongphalli and til Add Crispness in Your Life And The Kite of Your Success Soar High Into the Sky! Happy Lohri!

Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Lohri Sweetens Your Life Like Reori; Crunches It Like Peanuts; Flavours It Like Seasame Seeds; And Gives You the Warmth of Bonfire. A Very Happy Lohri.

Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Suraj Diyaan Kirna, Khushiyaan Di Bahaar, Chaand Di Chandni, Te Apneyan da Pyaar, Mubaarak Hove Ek Lohri da Tyohaar.

Happy Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Laah De Kambal, Laah De Loi, Vekh Nazaaraa Mitraan Da, Lohri Agge Asaan Ral-Mil Nachna, Ajj Dihaada Khushiyaan Da..

Happy Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Lohri To You & Your Family. May the Lohri Fire Burn All the Moments of Sadness and Bring You Warmth of Joy, Happiness and Love.

How to Download Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link for Happy Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and animated GIFs. It is simple and very effective when it comes to exchanging festival greetings online.

Lohri is associated with a number of customs and rituals. Most significant one being the lighting of bonfires, which is then circled by people who make offerings to Agni (fire) like popcorn, till (sesame) ladoos, peanuts, puffed rice, gajak, gur or jaggery. This is to thank the Sun deity and for the heat, which helps in the harvest. People also get ready to welcome the longer days with Lohri celebrated on the winter's last cold days. Happy Lohri 2021!

