Lohri is a popular Punjabi winter folk festival marking the end of the winter. It is celebrated primarily by Sikhs and Hindus across India marking the end of the winter season. People wish each other a Happy Lohri signifying the beginning of a new season. It is celebrated to thank God for a bountiful harvest. Various stories and mythologies are attached to the celebration of the festival. Lohri 2021 falls on January 13, so as the festival approaches we bring to you wishes to celebrate the occasion. You can also send these Lohri WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Lohri GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Lohri 2021 Special Foods: From Makki Ki Roti to Til Chikki, These Traditional Recipes Are a Must on Your Thali This Harvest Festival.

Traditionally, the celebration falls on the longest night of the year known as the winter solstice. Lohri is celebrated by following various religious as well as socio-cultural traditions and events. The observance marks a sign of respect and reverence and prays for their prosperity and health. The day following Lohri is Makar Sankranti, the day when the sun transits into the zodiac sign Capricorn. On Lohri, crowds gather around bonfires to celebrate the passing of the winter solstice. Meanwhile, you can wish your loved ones on the occasion by sending Lohri messages and greetings. Lohri 2021 Mehndi Designs: Stylish Arabic Henna Patterns and Dulhan Mehendi Designs for Full Hands to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Bring You and Your Family Happiness and Prosperity. May It Fill You With Zeal and Verve. Happy Lohri to One and All!

Facebook Greetings Read: May the Delicious Taste of Makke Ki Roti, Sarson Ka Saag, the Sweetness of Gur and til Bring Lots of Happiness and Prosperity This Festive Season. Happy Lohri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival of Lohri Fill Your Life With Lots of Energy and Enthusiasm and May It Bring Happiness and Prosperity to You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Lohri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lohri Fire Burn Away All the Sadness Out of Your Life and Bring You Joy, Happiness, and Love. Wishing a Very Happy Lohri to You and Your Family.

Facebook Greetings Read: On This Auspicious Day of Lohri, I Wish You To Have All Peace and Prosperity, Let This Festival Brings Endless Happiness to You and Your Family, Wish You Happy Lohri!

How to Download Lohri WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send and receive wishes and greetings on festivals. You can also download Lohri WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your friends and family. We wish everyone a Happy Lohri.

