Lokkhi puja aka Sharad Purnima 2020 or Kojagari Laxmi puja is being celebrated today and people wish each other via Lokkhi Puja Greetings, Lokkhi Puja HD Images, Lokkhi Puja Messages, Lokkhi Puja Wishes, etc. Apart from performing Lakhsmi puja on the given tithi, keeping fast according to the vrat vidhi & Puja Timings, people send to their loved ones some Lokkhi Pujo Greetings, Lokkhi Pujo HD Images, Lokkhi Pujo Images, Lokkhi Pujo Messages, Lokkhi Pujo WhatsApp Stickers, with Maa Lakshmi pictures on it. This comes four days after we celebrate Durga Puja.

Today Sharad Purnima is celebrated on the full moon of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month and according to religious beliefs, on the night of Sharad Purnima (Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2020), the moon is said to shower nectar on Earth. Sharad Purnima is also known as Kaumudi i.e. Moonlight or Kojagari Purnima and it involves keeping kheer under the light of the moon on this festival.

Maa Lakshmi is worshipped on this day with some holy rituals and shouldn't be confused with the Lakshmi Puja observed during Diwali by the Hindus. Famously known as Lokkhi Pujo or Kojagari Lokkhi Pujo, this festival is extremely significant among devotees, and they share Happy Lokkhi Pujo wishes and messages with their near ones. Lokkhi Pujo 2020 at home, but are unable to invite everyone you know because of the pandemic, you can share some devotional messages to them. Lokkhi Pujo 2020 wishes, messages, greetings, HD images and GIFs are perfect for sending along with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media posts. These Laxmi Puja 2020 images will also be perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers. We have for you, some of the best ones:

Subho Lokkhi Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Subho Lokkhi Puja

Lokkhi Pujo is a significant observation among the devotees. On this day, people will wake up in the morning, take a bath and decorate the area where Goddess Lakshmi would be placed. The full moon day is also considered to be on October 31. This full moon is considered the best among all the twelve full moon days.

