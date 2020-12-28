Happy New Year! The whole world is eagerly waiting for the year 2021 after having struggled with the coronavirus epidemic for all 2020. However, things may not change drastically BUT one must never give up on hopes! The new year brings new challenges & new expectations laced with amazing opportunities and wishes. However, if you believe in zodiacs and the power of manifesting your luck, you might want to know what you must do according to your sun sign for an amazing 2021. Where there are hopes of fulfilling new desires in the coming new year, then in the year, we also have to face a variety of challenges. For this, every person prepares himself beforehand. Many questions arise in the mind of every person about the new year, such as how his career, business, financial status, family, marital life, love affair and health will be in the new year. Apart from this, there will be luck in the new year or the new year will be spent fighting the difficulties and challenges. It takes the help of the annual horoscope to answer all these questions and make successful future plans.

Aries 2021

For Aries people this year their financial condition will be better than last year. Try to keep your point with patience. At the end of this year, you can change jobs and those who do not have jobs will also get a good chance to work at the desired place.

Taurus 2021

This year will make you work hard in terms of career, only then you will get success. Tell your heart to them, thinking too much will only delay.

Gemini 2021

This year you will have to take more care of your expenses. After March this year, the economic status of Gemini zodiac will be better than before. If you want to make any big investment, do a little care this year.

Cancer 2021

It is better to keep your money at this time. Only then can there be savings. At the end of the year, your financial condition will start strengthening you. Decisions need to be made with just moderation.

Leo 2021

The dream of the home will come true. Or those who are thinking to invest in the land will get good profits. The burden of work will increase due to which you will always be thinking about making money.

Virgo 2021

This year is going to be economically normal for you in the field. While the beginning of the year will be good for you, in the middle you will need to be careful.

Libra 2021

The year 2021 is going to bring a lot of changes for you. Where you will get success in many areas this year, there will be many important changes in your life at this time. Talking about career, the Libra zodiac will get good results this year.

Scorpio 2021

This year will be good for you in many ways. However, you will get mixed results related to health.

Sagittarius 2021

This year will be better in terms of your career. Good results will be obtained with the help of colleagues. This year is going to be good for business people also.

Capricorn 2021

The natives of Capricorn will get good results this year. In your zodiac sign, the combination of Shani and Guru will provide you with luck, due to which you will keep moving forward continuously in your career, this year is going to be auspicious for the traders too.

Aquarius 2021

This year will face some challenges and you will get mixed results. Businessmen will get an opportunity to go on a journey in relation to the field.

Pisces 2021

Pisces people will get favourable results in terms of career this year. You will do well in your field during this time. You will be supported by your colleagues and they will be seen supporting you while they are in their high state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).