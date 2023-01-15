Magh Bihu is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam to mark the end of the harvesting season in the month of Magh. It will be celebrated this year on January 15. Magh Bihu is a thanksgiving time in Assam where people thank the god of agriculture and the ancestors for a bountiful harvest and good life. On this day, people gather with their family and friends to celebrate the new harvest, engage in traditional activities, prepare traditional Assamese food and sweets and build temporary huts which are burned the next day to signify the end of old and the start of new. As you celebrate Magh Bihu 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled messages and greetings that you can share as Bhogali Bihu wishes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Magh Bihu 2023 Date: Know Rituals, Maghar Domahi Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Celebrating The Harvest Festival of Assam.

Magh Bihu is a time to renew ties of friendship and brotherhood and for young men and women to come together. The festival is believed to have been started by the Dimasa Kacharis, an agricultural tribe that lived in the northeastern region of the world thousands of years ago. According to the Vishnu Purana, a festival called Bisuva was observed during the sun’s transition from one sign of the Hindu solar calendar to the other. Celebrating the last day of harvesting season in Assam, here is a collection of Magh Bihu 2023 messages and greetings that you can share as Bhogali Bihu 2023 wishes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Magh Bihu 2023 Messages and Greetings

Magh Bihu 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Joyful and Prosperous Bihu! May Your Life Be Blessed With Peace, Happiness, Love, Success and Wealth!

Magh Bihu 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Bring Enormous Happiness and Enlighten Your World! I Wish You and Your Family a Happy Bhogali Bihu!

Magh Bihu 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Magh Bihu, Let Us Pray for Our Success, Good Health and Prosperity. Happy Bihu!

Magh Bihu 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Bihu, Which Is Filled With Happiness and Prosperity in Abundance.

Magh Bihu 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Day Usher In Peace, Good Health and Happiness in Your Life. Sending My Best Wishes and Greetings This Bihu!

The festivities of Magh Bihu include two main traditional games: Tekeli Bhonga (pot breaking) and buffalo fighting. Many people also indulge in cock fights and egg fights. Rice cakes are given to everyone, which is the main attraction of the festivals. Wishing everyone a Happy Magh Bihu 2023!

