Magh Bihu is the annual harvest festival of Assam that marks the end of the harvesting season in the month of Magh. The celebration of Magh Bihu is observed on the first day of Magh month, according to the Bengali Panjika. Magh Bihu 2022 falls on January 14, but the celebrations last for days. This celebration is usually around the celebration of Pongal in South India and Makar Sankranti in North India. Magh Bihu is considered an especially auspicious festival for all those associated with farming and agriculture in the Eastern parts of India. As we celebrate Magh Bihu 2022, everything you need to know about this festival is how to celebrate Magh Bihu, Timing for Magh Bihu festivities, etc. Happy Magh Bihu 2022 Greetings in Assamese, Wishes and Quotes: Send Bhogali Bihu HD Images, Messages, Telegram Photos and GIFs To Celebrate Assam Harvest Festival.

When is Magh Bihu 202?

Magh Bihu will be celebrated on January 15 this year. This celebration takes place on the first day of the month of Magh, according to the Bengali Calendar. This celebration is usually around the commemoration of Sankranti. The Sankranti moment of Magha Bihu will be observed at 2.43 pm on January 14.

How is Magh Bihu Celebrated?

The celebration of Magh Bihu mainly revolves around thanking the almighty for a bountiful harvest. The prayers are mainly offered to the God of Fire or Agni devta by lighting a bonfire called Meji. Magh Bihu celebrations are often mostly front by the young folks in the state. People erect makeshift huts, known as Meji and Bhelaghar, from bamboo, leaves and thatch, and in Bhelaghar, they eat the food prepared for the feast and then burn the huts the next morning. Various unique dishes are also prepared to celebrate Magh Bihu with all the heart and enthusiasm.

An integral part of the Magh Bihu celebration and the creation of a bonfire is the preparation of rice cakes. The celebration of Magh Bihu begins at dawn when people light bonfires or Meji and pray to their ancestral gods. After taking a bath, people first offer their prayers to the Meji and the Bhorai. Post which they often indulge in a filling meal made of Rice beers, Chira, Pitha, Akhoi, Horoom, Curd, and other eatables. The day leading up to Magh Bihu is known as Uruka or Bihu Eve, and it is on this day, people erect the makeshift huts and prepare for making the bonfire. Here's hoping that Magh Bihu 2022 fills your life with all the love and happiness.

