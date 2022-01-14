Magh Bihu 2022 is here! The day is also called Bhugali Bihu and is a major festival celebrated in the state of Assam, India. It is celebrated in the month of Magha (mostly around January 14 or 15 every year) and marks the harvest of crops and the gaiety that stems from it. Just as Lohri is celebrated in North India, Pongal is celebrated in the south when the Sun God is Uttarayan, at the same time in north eastern state of Assam, Magh Bihu is celebrated. Like Pongal, Bihu is also the festival of farmers. On the day of Magh Bihu, farmers worship Brai Shibrai and offer their first crop to the lord. On this day people wear traditional dhoti, gamosa, other colorful clothes and dance by forming a group. On this day people of Assam eat Khar, Aloo Pitika, Jak, Masor Tenga etc. Along with Magh Bihu, Bohag Bihu and Kongali Bihu are also celebrated in Assam. Bohrag Bihru is celebrated in the month of Baisakh while Kongali Bihu is celebrated in the month of Kartik. Magh Bihu 2022 Wishes: HD Wallpapers With Jovial Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Maghar Domahi Greetings And Facebook Status To Mark The End of Harvesting Season In Assam.

On this day people happily sing songs and perform traditional dances. People seek blessings of elders, and gift to each other some amazing presents. The next day, Meiji or bonfire is lit on the morning of Bihu and the ashes of the bonfire are scattered on the field to increase fertility. People celebrate Magh Bihu by sending messages to their loved ones. If you also want to wish Magh Bihu to your family and friends, you can do so by sending the messages given below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bihu Anondia, Bihu Binondia, Bihur Mou Mitha Mat, Bihur Ba Lagi Bihua Kokair, Deu Dhoni Lagise Gat.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mati Mahor Khuwadere, Mitha Alur Mithare, Bora Saulor Athare, Joha Saulor Khugandhare, Jibon Bhogali Hoi Porok, Tare Kamonare Bhogali Bihur Khubheswa Janalo…Happy Bhogali Bihu to All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bhogali Bihu Bring Peace, Good Health and Happiness to Your Life. Here’s Sending My Best Wishes and Greetings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Magh Bihu, Fill Your Life With Love and Happiness. Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joyous Harvest Season Bring to You and Your Family Happiness & Prosperity.

The people of Assam consider this festival as the beginning of New Year. Like Pongal, Bihu is also an important festival of farmers. On this day many dishes are made from the grains of the new crop. These dishes are first offered to God, then eaten by themselves. Beginning of Magh Bihu People start this day by praying in the temple, on this day they recite mantras and beat drums. We wish you and your family a very Happy Magh Bihu!

