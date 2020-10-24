The festive season is in full swing. Even though we are in a pandemic, devotees are trying their best to follow the protocols but still enjoy the festival. Maha Navami and Ashtami this year fall on the same day, October 24. Maha Navami is a special day that marks the end of nine days fasting of Navratri and also the final day of Durga Puja celebration, before giving farewell to Maa Durga. On this important occasion, we bring you Subho Maha Navami 2020 wishes in Bengali. These messages will help you to celebrate the festival and stay connected with your near ones, while still maintaining social distancing. These Happy Durga Puja 2020 HD images, Facebook greetings, messages and GIFs to worship Maa Durga are the latest collections to celebrate the festival. In addition, we also bring you a direct link to download WhatsApp stickers dedicated to Maa Durga to make the festival even more memorable.

The pandemic has dampened the festive time. All the major events are cancelled, and people are urged to stay at home. Keeping the government protocols in mind, organisations have opted the virtual way allowing devotees to seek Maa Durga’s blessings through the digital medium. Since family and relative gatherings are not really possible this year, make your presence feel to your near ones and send them Maha Navami 2020 greetings. These Subho Navami 2020 wishes in Bengali, messages, and HD images are perfect for staying connected with your friends and family members.

Subho Maha Navami 2020 Wishes in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ma Durgar Asirbad Apnake Sothik Pothe Poricalito Korte Ebong Somosto Procestate Sohaiota Kortepare. Sokolke Maha Navamir Shuveccha.

Maha Navami 2020 Wishes in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Himer Poros Lage Mone, Sharodiar Agomone, Agomonir Khobor Peye, Boner Pakhi Uthlo Geye, Shishir Veja Notun Vore, Ma Aschen Alo Kore, Shuvo Maha Navami 2020.

Maha Navami 2020 Messages in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhaker Aoaj Dhai Kur Kur, Shuna Jai Oi Agomonir Shur, Mayer Ebar Asar Pala, Shuru Holo Mojar Khela, Tai Nie Ei Shukhi Mon Janai Agam Ovinonodon.

Maha Navami 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shishir Snato Vorer Batas, Jholmole Rod Khusir Avas, Rat Seshe Chader Alo, Pujo Asche Janie Dilo, Hullor Adda Prem Obokash, Duhat Die Dakse Akash, Shuvo Maha Navami.

Subho Maha Navami 2020 Messages in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhakete Porese Kathi, Pujo Hobe Fatafati. Pujo Pujo Koto Asha Icche Puroner Ovilasha!

Watch Video: Maha Navami 2020 Wishes

How to Download Maha Navami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled its latest stickers to make chats more user-friendly and fun. To download the latest collection of Maha Navami 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Subho Maha Navami wishes in Bengali and messages will be useful to you as you celebrate Maa Durga on this auspicious day. Subho Maha Navami!

