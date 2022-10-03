Maha Navami falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in September or October. This year Maha Navami 2022 will fall on Tuesday, October 4. And to celebrate this auspicious day, here are Maha Navami 2022 wishes, Maha Navami images, Maha Navami 202 wallpapers, and Subho Nabami wishes in Bengali, which you can download and send to your friends and family as greetings for Maha Navami 2022. Maha Navami 2022 Date in Kolkata: When Is Ayudha Puja? Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Durga Navami Celebrations.

On Maha Navami, Maa Durga is worshipped as Mahishasura Mardini, the annihilator of the buffalo demon. She killed the evil Mahishasur on this day. This day is widely celebrated throughout the country, but the celebrations are at their peak in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand and Bihar. Maha Navami is the fourth day of Durga Puja. The festivities begin with the ritual bath called Mahasnan and special observances called Shodashopachar Puja. One of the most significant rituals observed on this day is Navami Homa. It is done at the end of Navami Puja. Celebrating Maha Navami 2022, here is a collection of wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the auspicious day.

Maha Navami Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings to You on the Holy Occasion of Durga Puja. Shubho Maha Navami.

Maha Navami Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Maha Navami. May the Optimistic Sounds of the Dhak and the Divine Shankho Reverberate in Your Life.

Maha Navami Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shubho Maha Navami 2022. May You Be Blessed With Maa Durga’s Choicest Blessings.

Maha Navami Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Durga Navami, I Wish You the Most Inspiring Opportunities and Great Successes in Life. Have a Blessed Maha Navami.

Maha Navami Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You Maa Durga for Blessing Us With the Strength to Observe Fasts and Pooja Throughout Navratri. Happy Maha Navami.

Happy Maha Navami 2022 Messages: Share Greetings and Wishes With Your Friends and Family on This Day

A day before Maha Navami, devotees observe a holy fast on Durga Ashtami. They call nine little girls at their home, consider them the different avatars of Maa Durga and offer the halwa, chana and puri. They end their fast by eating the same food. They consider these little girls as different roles of Maa Durga and seek their blessings. Wishing everyone Happy Maha Navami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).