Maha Sashti is the official beginning of the Durga Puja celebration. ⁠Maha Sashti 2025 will be marked on September 27. The celebration of ⁠Maha Sashti is marked with various important festivities and observances like Bilva Nimantran, Bodhana, Adhivasa and more. Maha Shashti is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. Pujo pandals across the country will focus on the process of beginning Pujo festivities with rituals like Kalparamba. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Shashti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this festival, rituals and observations that are integral to Shashti celebration and how to commemorate this day.

When is Maha Shashti 2025?

Maha Shashti 2025 will be celebrated on September 27. The commemoration of Maha Shashti is focused on marking the beginning of Pujo festivities. The first day of Pujo is dedicated to various key rituals like Kalparambha, Bodhon, Adhivas and Amantran. The Shashthi Tithi to mark the beginning of Maha Shashti begins at 12:03 PM on Sep 27, 2025 and will go on till 02:27 PM on Sep 28, 2025. The most important aspect of Maha Shashti observance is the Bilva Nimantran Puja.

Bilva Nimantran Puja

Bilva Niantran is an integral part of Maha Shashti observance, which is conducted on Shashti Tithi while it prevails during Sanyakal. Bilva Nimantran will be conducted between 03:48 PM and 06:12 PM on September 27. The ritual is believed to formally invite Goddess Durga into one’s life and is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by one and all.

In addition to this, people also perform the rituals of Kalparambha, Bodhon and Adhivas & Amantran. Kalparambha is the ritual of installing the water-filled Ghata or Kalash, offering worship to Goddess Durga and taking Sankalpa. Meanwhile, Bodhon is the awakening process that is conducted during Sanyakal. This ritual is followed by the Adhivas and Amantran rituals. The celebration of Maha Shashti is of immense importance as it marks the official beginning of Pujo 2025. We hope that the festivities bring with them the love, light and happiness that you deserve.

