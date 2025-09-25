Maha Panchami 2025 will be celebrated on September 26. This annual celebration marks the unofficial beginning of Durga Puja or Pujo 2025. Pujo festivities are focused on celebrating Goddess Durga’s presence on Earth, appeasing the almighty and seeking her blessings. While Pujo 2025 officially begins on Maha Shashti, September 27, ⁠Maha Panchami is the day that final preps for the festivities are made. There are various last-minute preparations for Pujo 2025 that are conducted on the occasion of ⁠Maha Panchami. As we prepare to celebrate ⁠Maha Panchami 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate ⁠Maha Panchami and its significance. Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: Maha Panchami, Maha Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami; Check Full Calendar of Bengali Durga Puja.

When is ⁠Maha Panchami 2025?

⁠Maha Panchami 2025 will be marked on September 26. The celebration is dedicated to making any and all last-minute preparations for Pujo festivities. The celebration of ⁠Maha Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Durga. The Sukla Paksha Panchami tithi will start from 9:33 AM on Friday, September 26, 2025 and end at 12:04 PM on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Significance of Maha Panchami

The celebration of Maha Pacnhami is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is marked by making last-minute preparations for the Pujo festival. From setting up the Pandals to last-minute Durga Puja shopping, this day is marked by a series of prep-work for the official beginning of Pujo.

It is believed that Goddess Durga was sent to earth by the gods to end the reign of the evil demon Mahishasura. The 5-day observance of Pujo follows Goddess Durga’s journey in this battle and her victory. In its heart, Maha Panchami and Pujo 2025 celebrate the victory of good over evil and are marked with a great deal of enthusiasm by one and all.

