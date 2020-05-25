Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Quotes, HD Images and SMS to Send on Rajput Warrior's Birth Anniversary

Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Maharana Pratap, born as Pratap Singh I, was the eldest son of Udai Singh II and Jaiwanta Bai, in Kumbalgarh, Mewar, in Rajasthan. After the death of his father in 1572, he succeeded him as the 13th King of Mewar. Maharana Pratap is widely known for standing toe-to-toe with Mughal Emperor Akbar. Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a special day observed in his remembrance. On this day, people send out images of the great warrior king with messages of praise and bravery. People share Maharana Pratap Jayanti wishes and greetings in Hindi via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. We have got you a nice collection of the same. If you, too, are looking some of the top-trending Maharana Pratap Jayanti messages in Hindi, then you need not worry, as we have covered it all for you. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Legendary Rajput Warrior’s 480th Birth Anniversary With WhatsApp Stickers and Greetings.

According to the Gregorian Calendar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed annually on May 9. However, the Indian states of Rajasthan and Haryana celebrate it according to the Hindu calendar and the birth anniversary falls on the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla phase. And this year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 falls on May 25.

He is the symbol of valour as though Maharana Pratap lost the bloody-battle of Haldighati, he never let his guard down against the Mughals. After the loss at Haldighati, Maharana Pratap kept the hope alive of taking Mewar back from the Mughals, and he did. Maharana Pratap did it in such a manner, that it made Akbar never return to the region of Mewar.

Appreciating his valour, we have got you an amazing collection of Maharana Pratap messages and greetings. You can also send GIFs and videos. All you need to do is to download these amazing Maharana Pratap Anniversary greetings and convert them into GIFs and videos. Another cool option to send your loved ones these festive greetings on this day is via WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become too popular in recent years.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chetak Par Chadhe Jisne, Bhale Se Dushman Sanghare the, Mathrubhumi Ke Khatir, Jungle Mein Kai Saal Guzare The. Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bharat Maa Ke Veer Saput, Har Hindustani Ko Pyara Hai, Kunwar Pratap Ji Ke Charno Mein Sat Sat Naman Hamara Hai, Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pratap Ke Shaurya Ki Gaatha Har Koi Sunayega Gaakar, Batribhoomi Bhi Dhanya Ho Gayi Pratap Jaisa Putra Paakar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharana Pratap Ki Jayanti Par Shat Shat Naman.

How to Download Maharana Pratap Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Maharana Pratap Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link.

The day is observed in great enthusiasm in the state of Rajasthan. In some places, special puja and rituals are performed. People remember the great tales of this warrior and cultural programmes are held too. Since this year there won't be as much as celebrations, we hope the above messages and images help you to convey your greetings of the day.