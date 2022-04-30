Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Din, is celebrated on May 1 every year. The day celebrates the separation of the Bombay State in 1960 into two states - Gujarat and Maharashtra. This day is celebrated as the formation day of the state of Maharashtra. As we observe Maharashtra Day 2022, here's a collection of Happy Maharashtra Day 2022 greetings, Maharashtra Din images, Maharashtra Diwas wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, SMS, photos and banner to share with near and dear ones on this day. Maharashtra Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Formation Day.

Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 because, on this day, the state of Maharashtra was formed in 1960 after the Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect. In 1956, States Reorganization Act came into legislation to unite the states speaking similar languages under which the people speaking Marathi, Konkani, Kutchi and Gujarati were united under the Bombay State. However, a new movement was seen due to emerging differences, and the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed. Maharashtra Day celebrates the rich Marathi culture and its roots. Here is a collection of Maharashtra Day 2022 Wishes, Maharashtra Day 2022 Greetings and Maharashtra Day 2022 Messages to share on this important day. Why Is 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' Celebrated on May 1 Which Also Commemorates May Day? Everything You Need to Know.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Soneri Suryachi Soneri Kirne, Soneri Kirnancha Soneri diwas..Soneri Diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dilichhe Hii Takt Rakhitoh Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garajaa Maharashtra Majhaa. Jai Maharashtra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish All People Living in Maharashtra, Glad Maharashtra Day on This Maharashtra Day Let’s Unite. Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind, Strength in Words. The Pureness in Our Blood, Pride in Our Souls, Zeal in Our Hearts. Let Us Salute the Spirit of Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Day is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and joy. A parade is organized in the Shivaji Park, Dadar, on the occasion of Maharashtra Din. People remember all the prominent leaders who are vital to Maharashtra's history and culture.

