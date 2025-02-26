Happy Mahashivratri 2025! The Great Night of Shiva is here and devotees across the world are captivated with the celebration. The festival comes just before the arrival of the spring season. People show their devotion to Lord Shiva by chanting prayers and mantras, fasting, meditating and more all night. The Nishita Kaal Puja on Maha Shivratri 2025 takes place from 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM on February 27. To make Mahashivratri 2025 even more special, we bring you Mahashivratri 2025 messages in Sanskrit and mantras. You can use these Maha Shivratri HD images and wallpapers to send Mahashivratri greetings, wishes and messages with GIFs to celebrate the festival and worship Lord Shiva.

The legends of Maha Shivaratri differ. While some believe it was the night when Lord Shiva drank poisonous negativity to protect the world, others believe that on this night, Lord Shiva performed the heavenly dance. Some also state that on this night, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. While the legends may differ, the spiritual significance remains the same. The festival encourages devotees to embrace change, release attachments and seek inner transformation. Celebrate Mahashivratri 2025 with these Mahashivratri 2025 messages in Sanskrit and mantras, Mahashivratri greetings, wishes and messages.

Mahashivratri Messages in Sanskrit

Mahashivratri Messages in Sanskrit (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahashivratri Messages in Sanskrit

Mahashivratri Messages in Sanskrit (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahashivratri Messages in Sanskrit

Mahashivratri Messages in Sanskrit (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahashivratri Messages in Sanskrit

Mahashivratri Messages in Sanskrit (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahashivratri Wishes

Mahashivratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahashivratri Greetings

Mahashivratri Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahashivratri GIFs:

On Maha Shivratri, devotees follow strict fasting rules, abstaining from consuming any kind of food and water. Following the rituals, they break the fast by consuming a simple meal. We wish you a very Happy Mahashivratri!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 06:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).