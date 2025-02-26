Maha Shivratri 2025 falls on February 26. This annual commemoration is an important Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Shiva and his marriage to Goddess Parvati. Many people also believe that this commemoration celebrates the day that Lord Shiva performed the dance of creation and destruction - the tandava. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, people often come together as a community to celebrate this festive occasion. Sharing Happy Maha Shivratri 2025 wishes and messages, Mahashivratri images and HD wallpapers and Maha Shivratri 2025 greetings, Happy Maha Shivaratri 2025 pictures with family and friends is a common practice.

Every month, Shivratri is celebrated on the occasion of Chaturdashi in the waning phase of the moon. While there are 12 Shivratris throughout the year, the commemoration of Maha Shivratri - in the month of Phalguna - is considered the be the most important and auspicious one. This is only followed by the celebration of Shivratri in the month of Shravan or Sawan. The occasion of Maha Shivratri is one of the few rare Hindu festivals that is actually celebrated through the night. People visit temples of Lord Shiva and observe night long vigils to appease the almighty.

People often observe the stringent Maha Shivratri vrat to celebrate this day with great fervour and enthusiasm. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Shivratri 2025, here are some Happy Maha Shivratri 2025 wishes and messages, Mahashivratri images and HD wallpapers, Maha Shivratri 2025 greetings and Happy Maha Shivaratri pictures that you can share online.

We hope that the commemoration of Maha Shivratri brings with it the peace, enlightenment and calmness that you deserve. The festival is all about putting an end to the darkness and ignorance in one’s life and embracing change, stability and peace. We hope Maha Shivratri 2025 helps you do just that.

