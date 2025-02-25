Maha Shivratri 2025 falls on February 26. This annual commemoration is believed to be one of the most auspicious celebrations for devotees of Lord Shiva, followed by the month-long celebration of Shravan or Sawan. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, people make it a point to visit the noted temples of Lord Shiva, with a key focus on the Jyotirlingas. On this front, one of the most well-known temples that is often visited by devotees to celebrate Maha Shivratri is Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Not only is it one of the Jyotirlingas, but it is also known to be one of the Char Dham temples that devotees strive to visit at least once in their lifetime. As we celebrate Maha Shivratri 2025, those who cannot witness the Maha Shivratri Aarti and Shiva Puja live from Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple can surely catch the live darshan of the celebrated Jyotirlinga. Here’s everything you need to know about the Maha Shivratri 2025 live streaming details from Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. How To Watch Mahashivratri Celebration From Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation? Get YouTube Channel Link and Other Details.

Maha Shivratri 2025 Puja Timings

The celebration of Maha Shivratri falls on February 26. Unlike other Hindu Festivals, the celebration of Maha Shivratri is known to be focused mainly through the night. This is the reason that the celebration of Maha Shivratri 2025 will begin on the evening of February 26 and go on throughout the night. Through the night, there are four main Puja timings that are crucial for devotees who are conducting or whitening the Shiva Puja. Here’s the Maha Shivratri Puja timings that you should watch out for in the live stream. What Are the 12 Jyotirlingas in India? Know Their Location, Story and Spiritual Significance of Each Jyotirlinga Temples Devoted to Lord Shiva.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:26 PM to 09:28 PM

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 09:28 PM to 12:31 AM, February 27

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:31 AM to 03:33 AM, February 27

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:33 AM to 06:35 AM, February 27

Apart from this, the Nishta Kaal Puja is considered to be the most important.

Maha Shivratri 2025 Puja Live Streaming From Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The live streaming of Maha Shivratri 2025 celebration from Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple can be watched on the official Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple website as well as their official YouTube channel. Thousands of devotees, who are unable to attend the Shiva Puja and Aarti live, can witness it through their virtual screens.

Watch Live Streaming of Maha Shivratri Celebration From Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

We hope that this online darshan adds to the festivities of your Maha Shivratri celebrations and brings you closer to the love, light and happiness you deserve. The celebration of Maha Shivratri is supposed to help push away the ignorance and darkness in one’s life and inch towards the calmness and balance that will help you prosper. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2025!

