Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, also referred to as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, is considered among the topmost social reformers of Maharashtra. Throughout his life, he strove for emancipation of lower castes and end of social discrimination. Out of all his contributions, Phule is highly remembered for championing the cause of girls' education. On the day marking his 130th death anniversary, here are the key facts to know about the Mahatma.

Phule was born on April 11, 1827 in Satara district of present-day Maharashtra. His family belonged to the Mali caste. He obtained his education from a local Scottish Mission High School, and excelled academically. Facts to Know About Savitribai Phule.

Phule completed his education in the year 1847. The turning point in his life came the same year when he attended a marriage of a higher caste friend. According to historians, the parents of his friend insulted Phule for attending a key marriage ceremony despite being from a lower caste. He subsequently decided to dedicate his entire life towards combating caste-based discrimination.

In 1848, Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule also founded a girls' school in Pune at Tatyasaheb Bhide's residence. This was considered as a revolutionary and a radical step in 19th century.

In 1863, Phule dedicated a home for pregnant widows to ensure their child was not killed upon birth. He actively campaigned across Maharashtra against female infanticide, describing it as one of the greatest social evils.

In 1874, Phule founded the Satyashodhak Samaj -- an organisation which was aimed at uplifting the socio-economic status of the lower castes. Members of all castes and religious communities were permitted to join, provided they adhered to its progressive values.

Phule was accorded the title of Mahatma by his followers in 1888. Over the next couple of years, his presence in public life was restricted as he had suffered from a paralytic stroke. He died in the year 1890 due to health-related ailments.

