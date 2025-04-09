If you paid attention in history class, you might recall the 19th-century social reformer from Maharashtra, Jyotirao Phule, and his wife Savitribai Phule. The couple worked tirelessly for the upliftment of lower castes and women's education, often in the face of staunch resistance from upper-caste communities. Their inspiring efforts are now being honoured in director Ananth Mahadevan’s upcoming biopic, Phule, with Pratik Gandhi portraying Mahatma Phule and Patralekhaa playing Savitribai Phule. ‘Phule’: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa-Starrer Biopic on Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule Trailer Out.

Unfortunately, despite the relevance of their story in today’s India, Phule has encountered hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), also known as the Censor Board of India. Although the film has been granted a 'U' certificate - indicating it is suitable for all ages - that seemingly generous rating comes at the cost of several mandated cuts and alterations.

CBFC Rating of 'Phule'

Most of the cuts pertain to scenes and dialogues that confront caste-based discrimination. These include references to Manu, the sage credited with the Manusmriti, a text often cited as the ideological basis for the caste system in ancient India. Mentions of terms such as kshudras, a 3,000-year-old tradition, and mahar have reportedly been altered or removed. Even a visual of a man sweeping with a broom has been replaced. Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024: Who Was Mahatma Jyotirao Phule? Important Things To Know About the Indian Social Activist on His 197th Birth Anniversary.

In the upcoming film PHULE, a biopic of Jyotibai Phule, the Censor Board in India removed depictions of the very discrimination she fought. #CBFCWatch pic.twitter.com/bCCLMebQw5 — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) April 9, 2025

Originally slated for release on April 11, Phule has now been postponed to April 25.

Watch the Trailer of 'Phule':

Speaking to Mid-Day, director Ananth Mahadevan revealed that he had met with representatives of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj, who expressed concerns about how their community was portrayed in the film. He said, "When I met the representatives and told them about how we’ve shown that some Brahmins helped Jyotiba Phule set up 20 schools, they were happy. When Phule opened the Satyashodhak Samaj, these Brahmins were the pillars. I’m a staunch Brahmin. Why would I malign my community? We’ve only shown the facts. It’s not an agenda-driven film." He also reaffirmed that he would not be screening the film for them prior to its theatrical release.

