Mahavir Jayanti is the most important day in Jainism, which marks the birth anniversary of sage Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara (great sage). Tirthankara is the spiritual teacher and guide of the dharma. This day is a gazetted holiday, so government offices and most businesses are closed. Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, is the established core tenet of Jainism and the 24th and last Jain sage. Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the rising moon of Chaitra month (which was Trayodashi Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month). This year, Mahavir Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on April 3. This year, India will celebrate the 2621st birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira. As Mahavir Jayanti 2023 nears, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Quotes by Lord Mahavir on Karma, Life, Nature And Existence That Will Leave You Thinking For Long.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Date

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on April 3, 2023.

Mahavir Jayanti Tithi

Mahavir Jayanti Trayodashi Tithi will begin on April 3, 2023, at 4.54 am and end on April 4, 2023, at 6.35 am.

Mahavir Jayanti Significance

Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the biggest and most religious festivals in Jainism. Mahavir was born in 599 B.C. at Kundalagrama, situated in the Vaishali district in Bihar. Lord Mahavir was named 'Vardhaman', which means 'One who grows'. On the day of Mahavir Jayanti, idols of Lord Mahavir are carried in Rathyatra processions and prayers are offered by devotees in temples dedicated to Lord Mahavir. People visit Jain temples across India to mark the occasion and pay their respects, and participate in the festivities. Who Was Lord Mahavira? Interesting Facts About The 24th and Last Tirthankara of Jains.

