Major Dhyan Chand Images Download for National Sports Day 2025: National Sports Day in India, celebrated every year on 29th August, honours the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, whose extraordinary skills on the field earned him the title of “The Wizard of Hockey.” This year, National Sports Day 2025, marks the 120th birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand (born on August 29, 1905), making it a special occasion for sports enthusiasts across the country. Fans and admirers are keen to download Major Dhyan Chand images to pay tribute to his immense contribution to Indian sports and inspire the younger generation to follow his legacy. Explore a curated collection of Major Dhyan Chand images, from iconic action shots on the hockey field to rare vintage photographs. Download and share these memorable images to celebrate his legendary journey and keep his inspiring legacy alive this National Sports Day. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Honours National Sports Day With Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team; Big B Praises Their Historic IIHF Asia Cup Win (Watch Promo).

Major Dhyan Chand’s career was decorated with numerous achievements, including three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936, showcasing India’s dominance in field hockey during that era. His unmatched dribbling skills and sharp goal-scoring instincts made him a true icon not only in India but around the world. On National Sports Day, schools, sports institutions, and government organisations organise events, seminars, and exhibitions celebrating his life, while enthusiasts share memorable photos and posters of the hockey maestro across social media platforms. PKL 2025: Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 To Kick Off With Pullela Gopichand, Dhanraj Pillay and Other Sporting Legends on National Sports Day.

Download Major Dhyan Chand Images in HD for National Sports Day 2025

Major Dhyan Chand Jayanti Wallpapers Download (File Image)

Iconic Action Shots of Dhyan Chand on the Hockey Field

Major Dhyan Chand Jayanti Images Download (File Image)

Rare Vintage Photographs of India’s Hockey Maestro

Major Dhyan Chand Images HD Download (File Image)

High-Quality Wallpapers to Celebrate Dhyan Chand’s 120th Birth Anniversary

Honour the Legacy of Major Dhyan Chand (File Image)

Inspirational National Sports Day Images to Share on Social Media

National S[ports Day in India (File Image)

Find the Best HD Images and Posters For National Sports Day

Celebrate the Spirit of Sports Today (File Image)

For those looking to download Major Dhyan Chand images, numerous HD pictures, vintage photographs, and inspirational posters are available online. These images serve as a reminder of his dedication, discipline, and sportsmanship, making them perfect for sharing with friends, family, or using in educational and commemorative materials. As India celebrates National Sports Day 2025, honouring Dhyan Chand’s 120th birth anniversary is a moment to reflect on the power of sports to unite the nation and inspire generations to achieve greatness.

