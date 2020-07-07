Mangala Gauri Vrat 2020: Mangala Gauri Vrat is considered to be one of the most auspicious Vrat (fasting period) for women of the Hindu community. Like Sawan Somwar is observed on every Monday of the Shravan month, Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed on every Tuesday of this holy month. Mangala Gauri Vrat is dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Married women observe this festive period religiously and follow all the rituals with peculiarity. There’s much to know when it comes to the observance of Mangala Gauri Vrat 2020. If you are looking for more details of Mangala Gauri Vrat 2020 – its date, significance, etc. then you have arrived at the right place. Take a look. Sawan Shivratri Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Shravan Shivratri 2019 With Devotional GIF Greetings & WhatsApp Sticker Message.

When will be Mangala Gauri Vrat 2020 celebrated?

The occasion of Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed in the holy month of Shravan (also popularly called as Sawan), which is the 5th month of the Hindu Samwat calendar. As mentioned earlier, it is observed on every Tuesday of the Shravan month.

What are the dates of Mangala Gauri Vrat 2020?

The first of the many Mangala Gauri Vrats will be celebrated on July 7, this year. Mangala Gauri Vrat 2020 will be observed on July 7, July 14, July 21, and July 28 in this auspicious Shravan 2020 period.

What is the significance of Mangala Gauri Vrat?

The holy month of Shravan is considered to be very auspicious for Hindus. Men and women observe fasting (Mangala Gauri Vrat) religiously and observe other rituals well too. Women, especially married ones, decide to observe fasting for four weeks or 16 consecutive weeks as the month of Shravan begins.

It is said that praying to Goddess Gauri will result in a happy, healthy, and long married life. It is also believed that women who observe four or 16 consecutive fasts on the occasion of Mangala Gauri Vrat are blessed with a charming husband in their life. The festive period of Shravan month is considered to be very auspicious for a healthy relationship, happily married life, and other things as well. It is said that a new venture, which begins in this month is said to succeed eventually.

The festival is celebrated as Sri Mangala Gowri Vratham in states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, amongst other states of south India. It is also celebrated in a grandeur manner in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab etc. As the occasion of Mangala Gauri Vrat nears, we wish all the married men and women a very ‘Happy Married Life’. We hope you stay healthy while following the rituals of Mangala Gauri Vrat 2020.

