Marathwada Liberation Day or Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din is marked every year on September 17. It is the day that marks the region's integration with the nation. A day of pride and celebration for all the residents and natives from Marathwada, people send out their wishes and messages to everyone around. So if you are from Marathwada and want to share your pride and wishes of this observance, LatestLY brings you a collection of Marathwada Liberation Day images and HD wallpapers for free download online. You can download these images with quotes, messages and greetings and send them as wishes for Happy Marathwada Liberation Day 2020.

The Nizams ruled over the current Marathwada and Telangana regions. On September 17, 1948, the Indian military invaded the State of Hyderabad and freed Marathwada from their slavery. These regions were integrated with India, 13 months after the independence. This day is more prominently observed in the state of Maharashtra. And every celebration sees passing on good messages for the day. So on this Marathwada Liberation Day 2020, we bring you nice images, messages and greetings that you can send to residents of Marathwada particularly.

