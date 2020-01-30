Martyrs Day 2020: Mahatma Gandhi Quotes For WhatsApp, Messages, GIFs and Facebook Sayings to Send on Shaheed Diwas

Mahatma Gandhi quote on non-violence (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Martyrs Day is observed on January 30 in India remembering Mahatma Gandhi who led the freedom struggle in India against the British. Gandhiji was assassinated on Nathuram Godse in 1948 and the day is also known as Shaheed Diwas. On Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi people send Gandhiji quotes which talk principles of his moral values and principalities. And as we observe Martyrs Day 2020 we bring to you Gandhi's quotes which you can send to your friends and family on WhatsApp. The list also includes messages, GIFs and Facebook Sayings to send your near and dear ones. The day is also called as Sarvodaya Day. Martyr’s Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2020 in India: Date, Significance and History of Mahatma Gandhi’s Assassination Day.

Date and History of Martyr’s Day 2020

The first observance of Martyr’s Day 2020 will be on January 30, which is observed in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi. It was on this date in 1948 when MK Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse. Hence Martyr’s Day is observed to commemorate the life of ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi.

There are other occasions as well that are observed as Martyr’s Day:

March 23 – Death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru

October 21 – Police Martyr’s Day

November 17 – Death anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai

November 19 – Birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai

WhatsApp Message Reads: Non-violence, which is the quality of the heart, cannot come by an appeal to the brain.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nonviolence is the first article of my faith. It is also the last article of my creed.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nonviolence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I have nothing new to teach the world. Truth and Non-violence are as old as the hills. All I have done is to try experiments in both on as vast a scale as I could.

WhatsApp Message Reads: My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him.

Significance of Martyr’s Day

It is said, “Those who do not learn from the history are doomed to repeat it.” Martyr’s Day comes as a reminder to all of us about how the great leaders in the bygone era sacrificed their lives so that we can breathe in an independent India. The Day tells us stories of valour, sacrifice, confidence, perseverance, patriotism, and love for the country so much so that they laid down their lives in the struggle for independence.

Martyr’s Day observance on January 30 is considered to be very significant for every Indian. Mahatma Gandhi was one of the tallest leaders in India’s pre-independence era. He was known worldwide for his practices of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) and ‘Satya’ (truth). He contributed his entire lifetime in freeing India from the clutches of British, inspiring millions and millions of Indians across generations. His teachings, preaching, life experiences etc. were so effective that they are even relevant in today’s times. The Martyr’s Day observance is a mark of respect for those people who fought the British Raj tooth-and-nail without caring a bit of themselves. On January 30, we remember the great soul of Mahatma Gandhi and a million others who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence.