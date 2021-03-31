It is Maundy Thursday today. Most people know about Good Friday and Easter, most certainly BUT very few people know of Maundy Thursday. Let us tell you a little bit about this important day observed before Good Friday. Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday or Good Thursday, is the Thursday before Easter. It is believed that on this day when Jesus celebrates his final Passover with his disciples. He then commanded them to do the same for each other while passing a message of friendship and brotherhood. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, as people are confined to their homes, we hope you observe the day with your family and send these Maundy Thursday images and wallpaper to your loved ones highlighting the importance of the day. Holy Week 2021 Calendar: Know Full Dates of Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday Leading Up to Christian Festival of Easter.

The day has been celebrated since the earliest days of the Christian Church and there are different ways of observing the day. Since it commemorates Jesus' last supper with his disciples, many searches for pics and images of the Last supper as well. Jesus Christ's "mandate" is commemorated on Maundy Thursday and therefore the "maundy" in Maundy Thursday is shortened form of mandatum (Latin), which means "command." As we observe the day, we bring to you Maundy Thursday 2021 HD images and wallpaper to download online and send your friends and family. Here are also Maundy Thursday GIF Images and Photos of the Last Supper to commemorate the incident.

Maundy Thursday 2021 Quotes, Bible Verses & HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Maundy Thursday WhatsApp Message: Maundy Thursday

“This Is My Body…

This Is My Blood…

…Given for YOU.”

Luke 22:4–20

Maundy Thursday WhatsApp Message: Jesus Took Bread, Gave Thanks, Broke It, and Gave It to Them, Saying, This Is My Body Given for You; Do This in Remembrance of Me. Happy Holy Thursday.

Maundy Thursday WhatsApp Message: Today Is Holy Thursday, We Commemorate the Last Supper Within Hours Judas Betrays Jesus. God Bless You.

Maundy Thursday WhatsApp Message: Blesses Holy Thursday. For Me, This Is Sadder Than Good Friday. This Is the Time When Jesus Offered Himself As the Lamb at the Last Supper.

Maundy Thursday WhatsApp Message: May on This Maundy Thursday, We Start It With Fasting and Prayers, So That We Can Bring God’s Mercy and Forgiveness on All Mankind. Let's Pray Together. Happy Maundy Thursday.

The night of Maundy Thursday is said to be the night on which Jesus was betrayed by Judas in the Garden of Gethsemane.

